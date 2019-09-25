Gordon County firefighters responded to a field and vehicle fire on Pine Chapel Road N.E. at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday that officials say was caused by someone burning debris despite a burn ban.
Battalion Chief Heath Smith said Wednesday evening that two vehicles with a combined value of about $3,500 were destroyed during the fire, and a utility trailer was also damaged. Two barns were threatened by the fire, but firefighters knocked it back before those buildings were damaged.
Smith stressed that a burn ban is still in effect in Gordon County due to extreme drought.
Multiple trucks were sent to the scene and firefighters were observed quickly containing the fire.
A mix of light and dark colored smoke from the blaze could be seen from the Fields Ferry Golf Club, where the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce was hosting a golf tournament Wednesday afternoon. The course lies adjacent to the location of the fire, through a thicket of woods.