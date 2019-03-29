Eighteen years ago, Charlotte and Wes Swancy moved back to their family farm to revive the family business. And in September, their farm was recognized as one of 13 organizations in Georgia that’s worked to keep waterways clean.
Riverview Farms, which is located slightly north of Ranger and owned by the Swancys, produces vegetables and livestock for meat that they sell at around the state. Since Charlotte and Wes Swancy started the farm back up, they’ve become regular vendors at four farmers markets, with one being in Rome, and a month ago, they opened their own butcher shop in Atlanta called the Chop Shop.
And while the Swancys have a thriving business and are looking at expanding their farm and range of products, their farm is also notable for its efforts to protect the Coosawattee River. The Swancy farm borders the river, and instead of cutting down trees and shrubs along the river banks on their property, as is a common practice on modern farms, the family decided to keep them to serve as a buffer.
Though Charlotte and Wes Swancy are in favor of the natural buffer, it actually wasn’t their idea — it was Wes Swancy’s father’s. Wes Swancy’s father, who bought the farm in the 1970s, knew the value of having those trees on the banks for the river, Charlotte Swancy said. Her father-in-law knew that the trees and shrubs would prevent the river banks from collapsing and the land from eroding.
Charlotte Swancy said her father-in-law saw the buffer as a very valuable resource, and even over the years as other farms started cutting those types of buffers to create more farming land and maximize their space, he never did.
“The banks need the trees, it keeps animals out of there,” Charlotte Swancy said. “We don’t want the animals getting stuck in the river and we don’t want them polluting the river either. That’s Calhoun’s drinking water.”
The Mauldin Road Treatment Plant withdraws around 18 million gallons of water a day from the Coosawattee River to be treated and distributed throughout the western half of Gordon County.
The Swancy family wants to make the river as clean as they can, and leave the river in a better condition than they found it, according to Charlotte Swancy.
“You have to protect the soil and you have to protect the river. Trees are a buffer that does that,” Charlotte Swancy said. “It seems to be common sense.”
As a result of their efforts, in September, Riverview Farms was named one of the 13 organizations in the state that prioritized water protection.
On March 14, the Georgia Water Coalition invited all 13 award winners to a celebration in Atlanta.
“Since the passage of the Clean Water Act in 1972, we’ve seen Georgia’s waterways become cleaner and healthier, but there’s still much that needs to be done,” said Gil Rogers, director of the Georgia office of the Southern Environmental Law Center. “Those recognized in our Clean 13 report are setting new standards to protect, preserve and restore Georgia’s rivers, lakes, streams and coastal waters.”
Among the 13 recognized included businesses, nonprofit organizations and government entities that have made significant efforts to protect Georgia’s waterways. House Majority Leader Rep. Jon Burns, R-Newington, University of Georgia Professor Jenna Jambeck and several counties’ water authorities were also on the list of award recipients.
“We were quite honored, and (the celebration) was really a great event,” Charlotte Swancy said. “We feel honored that they recognized us. We’re small potatoes compared to the others.”
The Swancy farm also practices crop rotation and thinks about soil health – and making sure it’s in the proper balance so soil erosion doesn’t occur. Riverview Farm’s avoidance of chemical pesticides, fertilizers and herbicides also helps protect the Coosawattee from harmful substances.
“Pay attention to what the soil’s telling you,” Charlotte said, adding that conservation is one of the farm’s main priorities. “Sometimes it’s the simple things that make a huge difference.”