The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and Gordon County Emergency Management Agency along with all of Calhoun and Gordon County public safety are using September’s National Preparedness Month to encourage residents to prepare for disasters.
This year’s theme is “Prepared, Not Scared” and will focus on different areas of preparedness for each week.
The month-long initiative increases awareness and inspires citizens of Georgia to be prepared for any natural or man-made disaster. Gordon County will join a nationwide coalition of thousands of private, public and nonprofit organizations that is designed to motivate people to take the necessary steps to ensure their homes, workplaces and communities are prepared for disasters and emergencies of all kinds.
“National Preparedness Month is a great chance for people to prepare and evaluate their emergency plan, and if they don’t have one, to make one,” said Courtney Taylor, Gordon County Emergency Management director.
Citizens and their loved ones can prepare by dedicating a little time each week this month by focusing on the tips below:
- Save dedicated funds for an emergency
- Make and practice your emergency plans
- Work with children to instill preparedness at a young age
- Be involved in your community to know what assets are available
Also, residents can learn how to prepare, plan and stay informed of natural and man-made disasters by visiting ready.ga.gov. Georgians can use this website to create a tailor-made plan for their entire family that includes the specific amount of supplies to put in their household Ready kits.
To learn about specific risks in your area, contact the local EMA at 706-602-2905 or ctaylor@gordoncounty.org