Gordon County Emergency Management Agency Director Courtney Taylor said Tuesday morning that while it's too early for specifics, the National Weather Service has advised that a strong low pressure system and cold front could impact the area this weekend.
The key takeaways from the advisory include:
Periods of heavy rainfall will be possible on Friday afternoon and evening through Saturday.
- Heavy rainfall may lead to isolated flooding, ponding of water on roadways and low lying areas, and flooding of creeks and streams.
- There is the potential for severe storms across the area on Saturday, Jan. 11. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted portions of western Georgia with the best chances of seeing severe weather Saturday and Saturday night.
- All of north and central Georgia should continue to monitor the weather as this outlook is expected to change over the next few days.
- The main hazards with any strong to severe storms on Saturday would be strong, damaging winds and tornadoes.
"Gordon County public safety and public works will continue to monitor this situation for changes that may occur and will send out future updates as they become available," Taylor said.
He added that the next update should be available Wednesday afternoon.