Gordon County Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor said Friday after a briefing with the National Weather Service that Gordon County is under a "slight risk" of severe weather during the weekend.
That translates to a 5 to 15 percent chance the area could see bad storms.
"Instability has increased over our area. A strong line of storms are expected Saturday afternoon into the evening. At present time the predictions are the line could move in as early as 3 p.m. to the state line, with NWS predicting impacts to Gordon County between 3-7 p.m.," Taylor said in an emailed statement.
He added that major impacts predicted from this weather event are damaging winds that could reach gusts of 40 mph, heavy rainfall and the possibility of embedded tornadoes.
"Worth noting from the briefing is that the lower two-thirds of Alabama are still categorized for 'severe significant weather' and this threat has moved eastward slightly to encompass a small portion of western central Georgia," said Taylor.
Once the front passes through Taylor said it is expected to stall and back up slightly and stay stalled over the North Georgia area Monday and Tuesday. The area it stalls over can expect to receive heavy precipitation along and north of the front. Gordon County could receive two to four inches of rain over the next seven day period based on where the front stalls out.
Taylor said local agencies will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as those become available.