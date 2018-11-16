Three men were taken into custody Friday morning by Gordon County Sheriff's Office deputies following an incident at an RV camp on Red Bud Road that involved suspects pointing firearms at deputies and one deputy, who was "in fear for his life," firing two shots at one of the men. No one was injured from the incident.
According to Calhoun Police Department and Gordon County Sheriff's Office reports:
Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle said a search for one of the men was prompted by an incident at a Hi-Tech gas station at the corner of Dews Pond Road and Lovers Lane. The man drove his pickup truck into pallets of beer sitting in the parking lot of the gas station. He then got out of the truck and began waving a gun around.
A clerk saw the man with the gun and feared he was going to come into the store, Pyle said, so she called 911 a little before 10 a.m. Friday. The man had already fled the scene by the time Calhoun police officers arrived. It was believed the man fled into Gordon County jurisdiction and the sheriff's office and Georgia State Patrol was called into the search.
Around 11 a.m., deputies began searching the RV camp for the man. One of the deputies was confronted by another man who "produced a large caliber handgun," according to the sheriff's office.
"The deputy was shouting for this man to drop the weapon when he refused to do so and instead pointed the weapon at the deputy," the sheriff's office reported.
With the man refusing to put down the gun, the deputy fired two shots at him, both missing. The man then gave himself up to deputies and was taken into custody.
Deputies were then able to arrest the man wanted from the gas station incident earlier in the morning. A third man was also arrested by other deputies on charges pertaining to "pointing a weapon at the deputies" at the RV park.
The incident is still under investigation, but all three men have been booked into the Gordon County Jail. Chief Deputy Robert Paris said the suspects' names and charges will be released this afternoon.