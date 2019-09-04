The Gordon County Board of Commissioners is proposing the county’s current millage rate for property taxes of 9.631 mills be continued for fiscal year 2019-2020. While not an increased rate, the proposed tax levy is an increase over the rollback millage rate of 8.903 mills.
In Georgia, law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed when the total digest of taxable property is prepared that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred. Essentially, this allows the local entities to continue receiving the same relative amount of income from property taxes year-to-year.
A tax rate of one mill represents a property tax liability of one dollar per $1,000 of assessed value. Under the proposed millage rate, a house with an assessed value of $40,000 would incur $385.24 in property taxes from the county. This tax amount does not include school district or state government tax levies, which are still being determined.
Concerned citizens will have an opportunity to address the commission about the proposed millage rate at public hearings to be held later this month. Dates for those hearings have not yet been announced.
“We will receive what the school district decides next Monday night at their meeting and then, with our statement of intent to leave the millage rate the same, there will be a brief public hearing to follow,” County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said at Tuesday’s meeting. “Because of timing, we may or may not have to have a called meeting later in September.”
The Board of Commissioners also approved a budget amendment for distribution of FEMA Grant funds received in FY 2018/2019 and reimbursed in FY 2019/2020 in the amount of $1,797.88. The funds, which were originally distributed to assist with relief after Hurricane Irma, will be used to buy chainsaws that local public safety and public works departments can use to clear roadways. Also approved were a declaration of surplus property for the Sheriff's Department for a 2005 Ford Expedition and a minor modification of the landfill permit for Santek.