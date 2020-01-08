Members of the Gordon County Commission heard updates regarding and saw photos of the work taking place on the new county health department, as well as the second floor of the government plaza, during their meeting Tuesday evening.
County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said the walls at the health department have gone up and the trusses are scheduled to arrive by Jan. 14. The structure is taking shape directly behind the existing health department on North River Street.
Officials broke ground on the $2.3 million Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) project back in November of last year. Ledbetter said at that time that the money has already been collected so every cent will go toward the project because the county won’t be paying any bond or finance fees. Due to the age and concerns such as mold and rot, the current health department building will be torn down after the new one is opened.
The project is scheduled to be completed in July.
Ledbetter also updated commissioners about the work to renovate the second floor of the Gordon County Government Plaza, which is the first step toward renovation of county courthouse and annex, another SPLOST project.
The walls there have been taken down and demolition is complete, he said, adding that his office is scheduled to receive updates about both projects on Friday.