The Gordon County Board of Commissioners denied a request to abandon a 1,213-foot section of Pearl Johnson Road in Ranger following a public hearing earlier this week, where one property owner said he would block the road if the action went forward.
The road was proposed to be abandoned from a spot north of its intersection with Pittman Road — 2,904 feet, just beyond where the last home is — to the end of the road. The board had moved forward to certify the road abandonment at its August meeting. But County Administrator Jim Ledbetter recommended against it after the public hearing, and the board unanimously denied the action.
Anthony Reis, of Douglasville, came to the public hearing as a new landowner, recently purchasing 27 acres off Pearl Johnson and another parcel to the west. He said his only frontage is on the road, which he said he would have to maintain for decent access without relying on the county.
In continuing, he expressed his intent to block the road, while still providing access to residents there, if it was abandoned.
“I don’t think we can abandon the road at this time,” Ledbetter told commissioners after Reis spoke, saying that if the road was abandoned then Reis could gate it off, and the board had to decide if there is a remaining public interest in keeping it.
By abandoning the road the county would have given up its interest in maintaining the road bed, Ledbetter told the board during work session. He added that the road has not been maintained by the county for “quite some time.”
However, with the road remaining under county control, Ledbetter said at least minimal work, such as putting gravel down and grating it, would have to be done.
Dr. Dennis Steele, whose family owns property on Pearl Johnson, requested the board to not approve the request. He said he worried about the potential impact abandoning the road would have on the access of firefighters and forestry crews to get their equipment into a position to fight a wildfire. He added there is little expense in maintaining the road in an attempt to show it was not a financial burden to the county.
Shane McDougle, of 173 Pearl Johnson Road, which was one of the four residences below the starting point of the proposed road abandonment, expressed concern over how the action could impact the use of his 20 acres. Particularly, a requirement to have 125 feet of road frontage to build a new home, something he hoped his kids may be able to do on his property one day.
“I did not think of Shane McDougle’s dilemma,” Ledbetter told the board.
Also speaking was attorney Gary Barnes, with the Atlanta-based law firm Baker Donelson, concerning the interest of his client Weyerhaeuser, a timber and paper products company from Seattle. The company owns 2,200 acres off Pearl Johnson Road where the paved portion ends, he said, and needs access to that land. If the road was grated then this access would be sufficient, he continued.
In other items, commissioners approved a request to close Trimble Hollow Road for a “special event.” Ledbetter said there is filming set to take place there, but he would not explain more, citing the request from those filming to not be disturbed.
Also, commissioners approved surveillance property of the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office to be declared surplus property, so it can be give to the Calhoun Police Department. And Commissioner Bud Owens was re-appointed to a two-year term on the Northwest Georgia Region 1 EMS Advisory Council.