The Gordon County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday evening to extended a burn ban in the county based on a request from county fire officials.
The Georgia Forestry Commission's burn ban expired on Sept. 30, and the county's burn ban took effect immediately on Tuesday. It will remain in effect until revoked by the commission. Violators of the ban face up to $1,000 in fines and six months in jail.
The approved resolution stated the following:
"Due to extremely dry conditions, the Gordon County Fire Chief has requested an immediate temporary ban on all types of outdoor open burning, including campfires, open cooking fires, warming fires, and bonfires in all unincorporated areas of Gordon County, Georgia. This shall also include a ban on the use of consumer fireworks.
Therefore, the Gordon County Board of Commissioners hereby resolves and declare an official ban on all types of outdoor fires and a ban on lighting any fireworks in all unincorporated areas of Gordon County, Georgia. In other words, do not light any outdoor fires or shoot any fireworks while this ban is in effect. The only exception is a small cooking fire that is carefully contained within an outdoor grill.
Violation of this local burn ban could result in a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. In addition, the Violator could be held responsible for any damages resulting from an out of control fire. The Gordon County Board of Commissioners also reminds the public that it is always illegal to burn household trash, furniture, cardboard, rubber, carpet, pallets, and other similar materials.
The Burn Ban is effective October 1, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. and will remain in effect until it is revoked by the Gordon County Board of Commissioners.
So resolved this 1st day of October 2019."