The Gordon County Board of Commission agreed to set a groundbreaking ceremony for the new county health department for Tuesday, Nov. 19, a 5 p.m.
The event will immediately proceed the commission’s second work session and meeting of the month.
County Administrator Jim Ledbetter told commissioners that they’re only waiting on permitting to get started on the new building, a $2.8 million Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax project that will be constructed directly behind the existing building at 310 N. River St.
“We’re starting to get signs up and things like that,” Ledbetter said.
The new facility will contain 11,310 square feet of offices for nurses, nutritionists, exam rooms, environmental health, a pharmacy, wellness, a conference room and administrative areas.
Ledbetter also announced during his report that Tim Cochran, who had been serving as interim director of the information technology department, has been promoted to the position on a permanent basis. He said Cochran has been working with the county since he was a high school intern and has earn multiple degrees over the years.
In other business the commission:
♦ Heard a public reading of two zoning requests.
♦ Voted to declare as surplus old playground equipment at the now-closed Sugar Valley Community Center.
♦ Voted to extend the contract of the county’s prosecuting attorney.
♦ Approved a budget amendment to include a $10,000 safety grant award by the ACCG. Ledbetter said half would be given to the recreation department for portable defibrillators and half would be given to public works for equipment.
♦ Approved a budget amendment to include a $1,400 recreation grant awarded by the Atlanta Hawks.
♦ Voted to re-appoint Courtney Taylor to the Region One EMS for a two-year term to end in January 2022.
♦ Voted to approve a request from the City of Calhoun to take over Erwin Street. The transfer of property will also include a triangle-shaped plot of land the county owns on either side of the street.
♦ Approved a Local Management Improvement Grant list for the public works department for 2020-2021. The funding will go toward paving.
♦ Approved a PILOT Agreement with the Development Authority for LG Hausys America that will grant the company a tax abatement on developments in the county.
The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce’s Youth Leadership Class attended the Tuesday night meeting of the county commission. Commissioner Bud Owens works with the group and welcomed the students.
Owens told them they would have the opportunity to learn a lot about their community but also the opportunity to build lifelong friendships. He said he was glad to see so many young people taking interest in Calhoun and Gordon County.
“I thank you and commend you for taking part in the program,” Owens said.