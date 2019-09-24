Garrett Abdo says he knows the CBD products he sells at his new store in Calhoun, Your CBD Store, work because he became a convert after experiencing significant relief from a long aggravating elbow injury. Where it used to hurt for him to even lift a coffee cup, he now rarely notices any discomfort in his elbow at all.
"This stuff is amazing. I know it works, because it worked for me," he said.
Garrett Abdo shared his story during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the store at 245 Highway 53 with members of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. He also owns another location in East Cobb and one that will open soon in Dalton.
His sister, Deborah Abdo, manages the store and says that besides finding pain relief and an antidote to insomnia for herself, the thing she loves most about the business is hearing people's stories and building relationships as they become return customers.
She said people usually come in with questions, but they come back with success stories.
"One of our jobs is to educate them when they walk through the door," said Deborah Abdo.
During the ceremony the Abdos explained that Your CBD Store is a rapidly growing chain of more than 500 stores, and what they offer is a variety of CBD products -- from oils and edibles to pain creams and bath bombs.
CBD is shorthand for cannabidiol, a phyocannabinoid discovered in 1940 and derived from the hemp plant. Studies have shown positive results in users with anxiety, cognition, movement disorders and pain.
The Abdos said they have met people who have used CBD to treat symptoms of multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's Disease, arthritis and more. Garrett Abdo even told the story of how Your CBD Store was founded after the owner of the company saw improvements in his wife's condition as she struggled with Crohn's Disease.
He said the benefits are near endless, and noted that it's impossible to take too much because your body will simply discard anything it can't use, similar to how it processes vitamins. CBD does not cause anyone to get "high," he noted, but it can be used as a way to relax.
Deborah Abdo said she recommends CBD for a variety of things, but her most important goal is to make sure people know that what they are using is safe. She said even if users get their products somewhere else, she wants them to ask three questions: What's in it? Who made it? Was it independently tested by a third party?
Garrett Abdo said all of the Your CBD Stores get their products from one dedicated producer in Tampa, Florida, and that all their products are made with organic hemp grown in Colorado.
"You've got to be careful with who is providing your product, you have to be careful about what you put in your body. That's where our company stands heads and shoulders above everyone else," he said.
To further the point, Garrett Abdo said that seven pallets of gummy products were discarded by the company recently because upon testing it was discovered they did not contain the correct amount of CBD as described on the package.
The Calhoun store opened its doors about a month ago. The store hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, and closed on Monday.