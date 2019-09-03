The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Community and Government Affairs Committee will present a Candidates Forum at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Calhoun Depot.
The event will begin with a half-hour meet and greet, and the forum itself will begin at 6 p.m., with all candidates having an opportunity to introduce themselves but only opposed candidates participating in the question-answer session. There are 14 positions on the ballot, with 20 candidates in six contested and eight uncontested races.
“The Candidates Forum is an important chamber event, as it allows the presenting committee an opportunity to convene candidates and constitutes during the election cycle for a meaningful exchange of information, which is one of our driving ambitions,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “The Chamber is not a political organization and does not endorse any candidate or issue but works hard to provide its membership and community members access to the candidates and their platforms. A public forum is the best way to accomplish that mission in a way that is fair to all the candidates, which is our goal.”
The Municipal General Election Ballot includes current Mayor Jimmy Palmer running unopposed for reelection; current City Councilman Jacki Palazzolo running unopposed for reelection to Post One; and incumbent City Councilman Al Edwards running against Judy Peterson for Post Two.
Eddie Reeves is unopposed for reelection to Post Four of the Calhoun City School Board, while Becky George and Don Hood are opposed in the race for Post Five on the Calhoun City School Board, which will be vacated by the retirement Tony Swink.
In Fairmount, Steve Brannon and Harry L. Pierce are running against one another in the mayoral race. John Holsomback is unopposed for Fairmount City Council Post Two and Billy Mauldin is unopposed for Fairmount City Council Post Four.
Resaca’s mayoral race includes candidates Mitch Reed and Nathan Wyatt. Todd Rutledge is unopposed for Resaca Town Council Post One, but Post Two sees competition between Ben Niles and Christopher “Kit” Cunningham.
James Miller and Taylor Payne are running against one another in the City of Plainville mayoral race, while Ray Black is unopposed for Post One and Clark Bunch is unopposed for Post Two on the City Council.