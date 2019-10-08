The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce's next “Have a Cup of Joe” is set for Wednesday morning from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in the chamber conference room with North Georgia E.M.C. on board as the event sponsor.
“Effective business networking presents opportunities for individuals to build trust and form relationships,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “Upon launching ‘Have a Cup of Joe,’ it was obvious that our members recognized its value.”
“At North Georgia E.M.C., we are here to serve our communities as we provide energy for work, life and play,” said Kim Gamel, vice-president, Corporate Services, and Shelby Shupe, utility administrative aide, Corporate Services. “Sharing an interest for economic growth with the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, we chose to sponsor the ‘Have a Cup of Joe’ event to give members the opportunity to connect in a relaxed setting with the aim to foster new and lasting relationships. We appreciate the chamber for all they do and look forward to visiting with our community partners!”
Qualified Staffing will sponsor the Nov. 6 event and Edward Jones — Scott Wykoff, financial advisor, will sponsor the Dec. 4 event, finishing up the 2019 schedule. Next year’s schedule will be announced once the 2020 calendar has been set.