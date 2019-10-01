The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Community and Government Affairs Committee will present a Candidates Forum at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Calhoun Depot.
The event will begin with a half-hour Meet and Greet with the forum itself beginning at 6 p.m. All candidates will have an opportunity to introduce themselves, but only opposed candidates will participate in the question-answer session. There are 14 positions on the ballot, with 20 qualifying candidates in six contested and eight uncontested races.
“The Candidates Forum is an important chamber event, as it allows the presenting committee an opportunity to convene candidates and constituents during the election cycle for a meaningful exchange of information, which is one of our driving ambitions. The Chamber is not a political organization and does not endorse any candidate or issue but works hard to provide its membership and community members access to the candidates and their platforms,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “A public forum is the best way to accomplish that mission in a way that is fair to all the candidates.”
Chamber Board Members Jarod Powell, a deputy with the Gordon County Sheriff Office’s Community Crime Prevention Unit, and Brent Reynders, vice-president of Sales and Marketing with M&S Logistics, lead the Community and Government Affairs Committee. Johnson will open the event with welcoming remarks and then local Boy Scout Troop #22, sponsored by Calhoun First United Methodist Church, will offer the Presentation of Colors.
Lucila Thompson, an educator with Calhoun City Schools, will perform the national anthem and Jeremy Kirby, pastor at Meadowdale Baptist Church, will offer the invocation.
William R. Thompson Jr., attorney for the Development Authority of Gordon County, will serve as moderator. The event will be available for public viewing on the City of Calhoun’s youtube channel. Daniel Bell, managing editor of the Calhoun Times, Brandi Owczarz-Farrer, owner and editor of Gordon Gazette, and Sam Thomas, owner of WJTH Radio AM900/101.7, will form a three-person media panel partnering with students from all four local high schools to prepare and present questions to the opposed candidates.
The Municipal General Election Ballot includes current Mayor Jimmy Palmer running unopposed for reelection, current City Councilperson Jackie Palazzolo running unopposed for reelection to Post 1, and incumbent City Councilperson Al Edwards running against Judy Peterson for Post 2. Eddie Reeves is unopposed for reelection to Post 4 of the Calhoun City Schools Board of Education, while Becky Gilbert George and Don Hood are competing in the race for Post 5 on the Calhoun City School Board, which will be vacated by Tony Swink's retirement.
In Fairmount, Steve Brannon and Harry L. Pierce are running against one another in the mayoral race. John Holsomback is unopposed for Fairmount City Council Post 2 and Billy Mauldin is unopposed for Fairmount City Council Post 4.
Resaca’s mayoral race includes candidates Mitch Reed and Nathan Wyatt. Todd Rutledge is unopposed for Resaca Town Council Post 1, but Post 2 sees competition between Ben Niles and Christopher “Kit” Cunningham.
James Miller and Taylor Payne are running against one another in the City of Plainville mayoral race, while Ray Black is unopposed for Post 1 on the City Council and Clark Bunch is unopposed for Post 2 on the City Council.