The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will present its 26th Annual Golf Tournament at Fields Ferry Golf Club on Wednesday, Sep. 25.
AGC Pediatrics, LLC Big And Small will be the premier Gold sponsor of the event, while Food City will provide lunch, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United will provide beverages, and Starr-Mathews Insurance will provide frozen treats from Dairy Queen. Proceeds from the annual fundraiser will support Chamber programs and fund scholarships for graduating seniors from all four local high schools.
“The Golf Tournament is the Chamber’s longest-running event and we are very proud of its legacy,” said Kathy Johnson, president & CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “This particular event offers our members excellent business networking opportunities and significant promotional value while also making substantial contributions to the educations of many students, so it’s a success on various levels.”
Silver sponsors for the event include AdventHealth Gordon, Fox Systems, Inc., and Georgia-Cumberland Conference of Seventh-day Adventist while The Bobbye F. Harris Foundation, Inc. and Mohawk Industries are sponsoring at the Bronze level. Hole sponsors include Georgia Power Company,
Gordon County Historical Society, M&S Logistics, Prater Ford, Shaw Industries Group, Southeastern Freight, and Starr-Mathews Insurance.
Additional sponsorships remain available and may be secured by contacting Kim Gallman at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
Fourteen teams are already in place, with room for more. Registered teams include AdventHealth Gordon, AGC Pediatrics, LLC Big and Small, Calhoun City/Gordon County Schools, Calhoun High, Gordon Central & Sonoraville High Schools, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, First Bank of Calhoun, Food City, Fox Systems, Inc., Georgia-Cumberland Conference of Seventh-day Adventist, Georgia Power Company, Hamilton Health Care System, Mitch Ralston Sheriff’s Auxiliary, Shaw Industries Group and Starr-Mathews Insurance. Historic Downtown Calhoun will sponsor the Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin.
The tournament is organized by the Education & Workforce Development Committee, which is led by Chair Linda McEntire, Mohawk Industries, and Co Vice-Chairs Dr. Brandi Hayes, Calhoun City Schools, and Chris Tarpley, Shaw Industries. The committee’s mission is to connect education and industry to promote economic growth. Its program of work includes identification and recognition of Teachers of the Year from each system, planning and presentation of the annual State of Industry Event, promotion of initiatives to convene business leaders and educators to promote economic growth, recognition of a Business Commitment to Education Partner of the Year, and creation of a Workforce Development Plan.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.