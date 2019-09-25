The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce's annual golf tournament began with a lunch before teeing off at noon on Wednesday at Fields Ferry Golf Club.
This year, 27 teams signed up to play, up from 18 teams last year, said chamber President and CEO Kathy Johnson. She credited the increase to the work of the members of the chamber's Education Workforce Development Committee and to the staff of the chamber, especially Membership Director Kim Gallman.
"We've got some great board members and committee chairs who really reached out and challenged members to recruit teams," said Johnson.
Proceeds from the event help fund the chamber's activities and scholarships programs for each of the local high schools.
Chris Tarpley, one of the co-chairs of the organizing committee, also heaped praise on the committee members and Gallman.
"Kim Gallman did a really good job pushing sponors," Tarpley said. "This is one of the best turnouts we've had in years."
Paul Worley, chair of the chamber's board of directors, said they did things a little differently by offering a BBQ lunch with fixings provided by Food City and softdrinks provided by Coca-Cola.
Worley also shared praise of the committee members and the chamber staff for organizing a successful event.