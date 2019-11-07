Cup of Joe 11.6.19

 From left to right are Mandi Hill, district manager; Mandy Pittman, client services manager for Dalton; Katie Ellison, client services manager for Calhoun; Kirsten Craig, client services manager for Chattanooga; and Wilma Erwin, recruiter for Calhoun.

 Contributed

Qualified Staffing was ready for business in Calhoun-Gordon County as it sponsored the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce “Have a Cup of Joe” event on Wednesday. From left to right are Mandi Hill, district manager; Mandy Pittman, client services manager for Dalton; Katie Ellison, client services manager for Calhoun; Kirsten Craig, client services manager for Chattanooga; and Wilma Erwin, recruiter for Calhoun. Qualified Staffing also will be a sponsor of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce annual Christmas Open House Event on Sunday, Nov. 24.

