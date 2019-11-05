The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Drugs Don’t Work Task Force recently wrapped up a series of events and activities promoting its programs as it presented an annual student art reception sponsored by Mannington Commercial at the Harris Arts Center, observed national Red Ribbon Week, and celebrated a community-wide “Wear Red Day” in Calhoun-Gordon County.
“With the week behind us, the Chamber is grateful to the Task Force for its efforts. We also want to remind the business community that certifying their business as a drug-free workplace is a simple, inexpensive and non-invasive process that will automatically save them 7.5% on their Worker’s Compensation Insurance premiums. The Georgia State Board of Worker’s Compensation certifies businesses as drug-free workplaces,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
“Being a certified Drug Free Workplace will have a positive impact on your business, your employees, and the community in addition to saving you money. The Chamber makes it incredibly easy to become a certified Drug Free Workplace,” Johnson continued.
“Once certified, employers submit their certificate to their insurance carrier each year in order to receive the discount. There is a small administrative fee associated with the process, much less than the savings realized, and the Chamber is happy to assist any local business interested in completing the process. For more information, contact Drugs Don’t Work Coordinator Kim Gallman.”
The Drugs Don’t Work Task Force is supported by Drugs Don’t Work Coordinator Kim Gallman and includes 33 members, representing a variety of businesses, including schools, banks, law enforcement, drug-prevention, health care, industry, security, and philanthropy. Debbie Vance, director of the E911 Center, serves as the Task Force Chair. The group is responsible for the Chamber’s “Drug Free Workplace Program” and actively advocates for a drug-free community. There are currently 54 drug-free workplaces in Gordon County.