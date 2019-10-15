Floyd Physical Therapy & Rehab and Floyd Primary Care will partner to sponsor the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Booster Lunch on Friday, Oct. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Georgia Northwestern Technical College in Calhoun.
Larken Logan, PT, DPT, and Timothy Snodgrass, DO, will be the keynote speakers. Their topic subjects will include current trends in physical therapy, the importance of primary care and effective diabetes management.
“The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce looks forward to all the booster events, which are among our legacy programs, and is very happy to have two Floyd entities sponsoring our October event,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “Health care is a critically important topic in the business community, and we are looking forward to the presentations.”
Logan obtained her doctorate degree in physical therapy from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, with internships at Hamilton Medical Center, Floyd Medical Center and Gordon Hospital. She is a Board-Certified Clinical Specialist in Orthopedic Physical Therapy. In addition to her doctorate degree this highly sought-after certification in orthopedics allows her to provide the most current and technically advanced treatment for conditions including total joint replacement, rotator cuff repair and osteoarthritis. She holds additional certification in treating patients with Parkinson’s disease and has performed additional post-graduate work in the treatment of the shoulder and lumbar spine. Her treatments include assisting patients with back and neck pain, fall risk assessment, athletic injuries or sports medicine needs, total joint rehabilitation, shoulder pain, stroke rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, and dry needling.
Snodgrass received his undergraduate degree from Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He received his medical degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine at A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Missouri. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1987 to 1990 and did an internship at the Naval Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. He performed his residency in Family Medicine at The Medical Center in Columbus. Before coming to Rome, he worked in Florida. He is Certified in Family Medicine by the American Board of Family Practice.
During her comments, Logan will discuss several new topics trending in the field of physical therapy, including prehab (physical therapy received prior to surgery), dry needling and kinesio taping. Dry needling is similar to acupuncture; the needle contains no medicine but can provide pain relief by triggering chemical reactions in muscle tissues as well as promoting muscle relaxation. Kinesio taping involves the application of special, flexible tape (as seen on Olympic athletes) that gives pain relief, reduction of swelling and facilitates more normal movement. She also will talk about therapy for patients suffering from Parkinson’s Disease, including the Lee Silverman Voice Treatment BIG program that can increase motor involvement and amplitude of movement.
Snodgrass will focus on the importance of primary care and effective management of Type II Diabetes. He believes that communication is crucial to effective health care and essential to understanding patients’ challenges and goals. Having grown up in a medical environment, taking care of others came naturally to him and became his career goal from a very early age. Snodgrass’ presentation on Diabetes includes basic information for management of the diseases and the impact that diet and exercise have on managing the condition.
The Booster Lunch is free to chamber members and their guests, but registration is required and may be accomplished online at www.gordoncountychamber.com/events.