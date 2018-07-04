Gordon County CCA hosts STEAM Summer Camp

The Gordon County College and Career Academy (GCCCA) recently hosted its 4th annual summer camp. One hundred students, representing upcoming 3rd - 9th grades, attended STEAM Summer Camp, presented by Mohawk Industries. Throughout the week, students learned principles of engineering, graphic design, electrical, mechanical and pneumatic functions while designing rockets to be launched at the Great Rocket Launch 2018 that took place on the last day of camp. Tying in with the theme, students also learned about astronomy and competed in teams to reinforce the importance of teambuilding.
Instructors included teachers from GCCCA and other schools within the district, as well as professionals from Mohawk’s technical training division and Fox Systems. GCCCA students served as camp counselors for the week.
“STEAM Camp has become a tradition for our College and Career Academy, and students and parents alike look forward to the event each year. In the past two years, the camp has been so successful that we sell out all of our spots well before the registration cut off. What makes us unique from other camps like this in our area is that we have a section for elementary and middle school students, exposing them to opportunities in the workforce at a much earlier age. This has proven to be a great addition to our program,” said Dr. Amy Parker, CEO of the Gordon County College and Career Academy.
Sponsors of the camp included Mohawk Industries, Fox Systems, Shaw Industries Group, Gordon Hospital, Vista Metals and Georgia Highlands College.