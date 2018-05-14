Gordon County BOE split on school systems waiving of professional standards

Gordon County Board of Education members are split on the school systems' decision to waive professional standards, which was revealed at a called Board meeting on March 23. Questions concerning the qualifications of a new Assistant Principal at Sonoraville High School being much lower than the qualifications of an Assistant Principal hired the year before at Sonoraville Elementary revealed that professional standards came into effect in the 2017-18 school year due to the flexibility the school system has with the school’s charter. The Board was told that the waiving of professional standards was rolled into the system's District Improvement Plan and that in November 2017, all job descriptions began the change to match what was put into the DIP.
According to Louis J. Erste, deputy superintendent with the Georgia Department of Education, it is the charter system contract that allows for waiving professional standards, and the school system has had that ability to waive professional standards since the inception of its charter, which occurred in 2011.
“The 2011 charter system contract waived teacher certification, which is included in the Broad Flexibility Waiver that waives everything waivable in Georgia Law and State Board Rule.”
In other words, there is no requirement regarding the role of a local Board of Education (BOE) in the development and/or approval of the District Improvement Plan.
Charter schools operate under the terms of a contract, or charter, and receive flexibility from certain state and local rules in exchange for a higher degree of accountability for raising student achievement, according to the Georgia BOE.
At the recent political forum, two of the incumbent Board members, Post 3's Dana Stewart, and Post 5's Nan Barnette, maintained that there has been no lowering of the professional standards for the school system when asked about waiving of professional standards, because while hired without certification, certification is required of all job candidates within three years of hire date.
"I don’t feel like, in Gordon County, we lowered our standards," said Stewart to those in attendance.
"Our standards have not been lowered," said Barnette when asked about the lowering of standards.
In 2017, Sonoraville Elementary School posted a job opening for Assistant Principal, where the minimum qualifications were a master’s degree, a clear renewable certificate or certificate eligible in educational leadership and three years experience in a school setting with preferred qualifications of Specialist or Doctoral degree, a clear renewable certificate eligible in educational leadership, and prior administrative experience.
In February 2018, an Assistant Principal job posting for Sonoraville High School had minimum qualifications of a bachelor's degree, three years experience in a school setting and no preferred qualifications.
In comparison, Calhoun City Schools, also a charter system, recently hired an Assistant Principal for the Middle/High School campus. The minimum qualifications for that hire were a Master’s degree or higher in Educational Leadership, Curriculum & Instruction, or related PSC approved field.
The hire for the Assistant Principal position at Sonoraville High School, Becky Hulsey, has had a level-four certification since December 1994, which is the standard credentialing received by entry-level teachers in Georgia, according to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission. Hulsey currently serves as the literacy coach and a reading teacher at Red Bud Middle School.
Hulsey is also the identical twin sister of Gordon County Schools Curriculum Director Beth Herod. When asked if the waiving of standards allowed favoritism to play a part in the hire of Hulsey, Gordon County BOE Chair Chris Johnson said he has to trust the process that has been implemented for years.
“We as a Board have to assume that the directors and the superintendent have done their background and when they bring someone to us, they are qualified for that position,” said Johnson. “With that said, I think the question has been asked by a Board member if they would bring to us some type of checklist, or at least they should be expecting us to ask the question ‘Does everybody on here meet the minimal qualifications for the job.’"
In addition to the assistant principal hire since the waiving of professional certification in November 2017, the school system has posted a job opening for a School Counselor at Sonoraville Elementary School where the minimum qualifications were drastically lowered as well.
In May 2017, the system posted a job for an Elementary School Counselor at W.L. Swain where the minimum qualifications were a Master’s degree in school counseling or related field and appropriate certification through the Georgia Professional Standards Commission. In March 2018, the SES counselor posting had a minimum qualification of a Master’s degree in school counseling or related field but has dropped the appropriate certification through the Georgia Professional Standards Commission listed previously.
Of the 12 current school counselors listed for Gordon County Schools on the Georgia Professional Standards Commission website, all 12 hold master's degrees or higher, and all are certified in school counseling with a certificate through Georgia Professional Standards Commission.
These two positions have a clear reduction of requirements and certifications, and Charlie Walraven is one of two Board members upset at the changes.
“I think we should require the highest standards possible," said Walraven. "We don’t need to settle for the minimum requirements. We should require the highest standards possible on every hire; not just administrators, but school staff and teachers as well, and request the best possible person for the job based on their experience and education.”
Walraven has concerns that waiving professional standards will affect teacher morale in the school system. “Teachers should be rewarded if they go through the process to obtain higher education,” said Walraven. “I think it’s hurt morale some; morale has been hurt on other things as well, but I think (waiving standards) has hurt the morale for our teachers.”
Walraven said that traditionally, all hires by the Board are based on the recommendation of the superintendent and that the Board is not provided with any qualifications or certifications of the hires before the vote but agrees with a request fellow Board member Larry Massey made at the most recent Board meeting to receive a list of qualifications from Human Resources when making new hires or promoting to new positions.
"We go on what the superintendent recommends; we don’t typically go against it," said Walraven. We do not get the information on the individual teachers we approve. We base our decision on what the superintendent recommends. I agreed when (Massey) recommended getting a list of certifications for new hires and promotions at the last meeting. But any new hire or promotions (we have to vote on), I would like to see the qualifications of those people.”
At the April 9 meeting of the BOE, Massey requested the Board be provided with a report from Human Resources that shows the potential new hire and their qualifications, along with the qualifications of the position they are applying for. Director of Human Resources Alice Mashburn said that it would be no problem to provide, and the Board all agreed that it would be a good document to have before voting on new hires.
Massey is also against waiving professional standards. At the political forum, Massey told the audience, “We do not need to lower our standards in this part of the state. Other parts of the state may have challenges hiring entry-level teachers, but I don’t believe we have that challenge here. We should not lower our standards; maybe on a case-by-case basis where the Superintendent comes to us. As for assistant principals and leadership positions, I don’t see any reason why standards should be lowered. When you look at what our requirements (for leadership positions) have always been, they’ve always required a master’s degree and then with this latest hire at Sonoraville High School it was lowered to a bachelor’s degree. If the Superintendent had come to me and explained to me that this is the best person and this is what the principal believes it should be, I might have been willing to make an exception. But I do not believe we should lower our standards in this county.”
Gordon County BOE member Bobby Hall said that he’s fine with waiving the standards and giving the job candidates the three years now required to receive appropriate certification after hiring. “As a business person, I worked at GE Capital; they don’t necessarily go with degrees on trying to pick the best person for the job,’ said Hall. “They look at job performance. I don’t necessarily look at degrees, although a degree is good. Teachers, for instance, used to get paid on everything they took as extra, but now they don’t do that. If someone who is appointed don’t have that degree, we allow them time to get the degree. Of course, if they don’t get the degree, we can very well reverse our decision."
When asked if the students would get what they need to be successful by waiving the hiring standards for teachers and personnel, Johnson said, “When (the Board) makes a hire, the recommendation is made from the principal to the superintendent to the Board. As far as lowering the standards, I don’t want to say we haven’t lowered standards; we have changed our hiring practice to open the field where more people can apply. As a parent, I’m going to prefer the person who has worked and who has the degree, but I also want to have a person that I feel comfortable is going to be able to do the job.”
The College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) is a comprehensive school improvement, accountability and communication platform for all educational stakeholders that promotes college and career readiness for all Georgia public school students. In 2015, Gordon County’s district-wide CCRPI score was 76.1. Two years later, the 2017 district-wide CCRPI score for Gordon County has increased to 77.4, higher than the 2017 numbers for Calhoun City Schools. Other areas of testing for the school system have increased in recent years as well. The score improvements were made before Gordon County Schools decided to waive professional standards.
"It's certainly a concern of mine," said Massey of the possible effects the changes will make on test scores. "My philosophy is, 'Why fix it if it isn't broken?' We are seeing an increase in test scores and are doing very well, testing better than most other systems in our area. Do we want to chance the progress we've been making just to waive professional standards?"
During the March 23 meeting, the Board was told by Human Resources Director Alice Mashburn that the school system "can always open up what our professional qualifications are, and absolutely discuss what is in the District Improvement Plan with you guys so we can make sure it matches what is best for the school system. It can be changed. We revisit it every year, annually.”
Walraven indicated he wanted additional discussion. "We don’t need to sell ourselves short," he said. "We have a great system out here.”