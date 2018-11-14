The Gordon County Board of Education recognized the school system’s REACH scholars at its November meeting on Monday.
REACH Georgia is a mentoring and scholarship program providing promising students the support to graduate from high school and achieve postsecondary success.
REACH scholars will be paired with a mentor who models positive behavior and provides the student with knowledge, advice, guidance and support related to education and beyond. Academic coaches will help ensure scholars are on track to succeed through monitoring student progress, helping students develop education and career plans, and identifying academic and social supports. REACH Scholars who complete the requirements of the contract will be awarded a financial scholarship of at least $10,000 upon graduating from high school.
Scholars are required to maintain good behavior, keep a 2.5 GPA, meet at least twice a month with their REACH mentor, and aim to achieve a high school diploma and a college degree.
The Gordon County REACH scholars from Ashworth Middle are Willow Fowler, Lizbeth Torres and David Weber. Those from Red Bud Middle are Vanessa Parra-dejesus, Vinson Tang and Veronica Williams.