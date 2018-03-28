Gordon County BOE questions the lowering of professional qualifications for teachers, administrators

More questions than answers as Gordon County BOE discusses changes of District Improvement Plan, safety at special called meeting on Friday
The Gordon County Board of Education had questions and received few answers on Friday, March 23, 2018, during a called Board meeting where notifying the Board of large sums of money spent, school safety and the lowering of professional qualifications within the system were discussed.
The meeting began with Board member Charlie Walraven asking about additional expenses that were not approved by the Board concerning the Ashworth Middle School baseball field.
“I want to get clarification on this, the Ashworth Middle School baseball field. We approved $149,000 (for the building of the new field). We spend over $300,000 without anything else coming before the Board,’ said Walraven. “I’m firmly convinced that if it (the additional money) had been brought before the Board, it would have been approved.”
“If we want to change that process going forward, we can,” said Mendy Goble, finance director. “The ball field, for example, we finished that up in a state contract. It’s a group called the Gordian Group. We used them to finish that up and saved about $10,000. There were some additional things that had to go into the field, such as the drainage ditch and we had to fix the piping. We had to buy the foul pole and base plates, which we knew would be separate but didn’t cost $10,000.”
The issue wasn’t necessarily with the money spent, according to Walraven, but with the Board not being notified of the decision.
“I’m not saying we shouldn’t have done it,” said Walraven. “I think the Board needs to know when we spend $150,000. Have we ever voted down a request around here? I’m just saying, show us what we are doing. We need to know where we are standing before we proceed.”
School Superintendent Dr. Susan Remillard told Walraven there needed to be consistency in the requests that were presented to the Board.
“You have to understand, last year, you said ‘Go ahead and paint the buildings,’ so one time you can do it and it’s okay, the next time you do it and it’s not,” said Remillard of needing requests to approve expenditures from the Board. “Just like you told us to cut those trees down (at Red Bud Elementary); I feel like now we should wait until you approve that because it will be over $10,000.”
Walraven told the group he’d like to see anything project with more than a $10,000 price tag bid out. “I can’t speak for the whole Board, but I’d like to see that.”
“But we were involved with it,” said Bobby Hall. “We traveled down there and we looked at it and discussed what money it would save us. My opinion is we somewhat gave them the approval to go ahead (spend the additional money). The baseball field...tried to go a shortcut and it didn’t work. I agree with Charlie, if it’s something you can let the Board know, let us know. I think we might have gave the message, I’ll be honest.”
“With all the policies, moving forward, I think it says over $10,000, bring it to the Board,” said Chris Johnson.
This led the Board to approve two projects at Red Bud Elementary. The gym floor at Red Bud Elementary is going to be refurbished and was approved, as well as the removal of trees that are dying and are a hazard that are beside the gym. Fuller Floors will handle the flooring project and Stanley Tree Service will provide tree-removal services.
After convening to Executive Session, the Board came back into the regular meeting and discussed the District Improvement Plan, and the lowering of the standards of teachers and administrators in the school system.
“Dr. Remillard, can you have Alice (Mashburn, director of Human Resources for Gordon County Schools) explain the difference in the qualifications from the Sonoraville Elementary School posting to the Sonoraville High School posting?” asked Board member Larry Massey.
“Professional qualifications came into effect in the 2017-18 school year,” said Mashburn. “With that, it meant we had the flexibility with our Charter waiver to determine what our professional qualifications were for our district. Basically, the District made the determination in the fall of 2017 to waive certification for all areas except those that are federally-funded programs that we cannot waive, which is special education, ESOL and gifted. The only requirement to be employed is a Bachelor’s degree, with the exception of CTAE and Fine Arts, because in those fields, you don’t always have a Bachelor’s degree. With that being said, all of the job descriptions since November 2017 have started to be updated and changed to open it up so that it matches what we’ve put in our District Improvement Plan for what our professional qualifications are.”
The District Improvement Plan specifically states that “Gordon County Schools waives certification upon entry for all subject areas, (except Special Education, ESOL and gifted) and requires certification be obtained within three years of employment.”
“That covers a clear certificate?” asked Massey.
“That’s the same,” said Mashburn. “So with a Clear Renewable Certificate, you will have three years to complete certification.”
“And all future postings for future assistant principals will only require a Bachelor’s degree and no preferred qualifications?” asked Massey.
“How many people in our system now have the advanced degree with the leadership or curriculum certification that’s not an administrator?” asked Walraven. “Do you have any idea?”
“I don’t,” said Mashburn. “There’s several.”
“Is there a policy which says we must have a minimum Master’s (degree) unless it’s not available?” asked Walraven. “If we can exceed the minimums of the State; lots of times, the minimum is not the best.”
“We revisit this every year annually,” said Mashburn. “We can always open up what our professional qualifications are and absolutely discuss what is in the District Improvement Plan with you guys so we can make sure it matches what is best for the school system. It can be changed.”
I would at least like to have some discussion on this,” said Walraven. “We don’t need to sell ourselves short. We have a great system out here.”
“And why was the second job not posted?” Massey then asked the Board.
“Because we already advertised for the assistant principal so we felt like whoever wanted to apply would have already applied the first time. If you want to be an assistant principal and you saw the (first) posting, then you would have applied,” said Dr. Remillard.
“I would like to explore the possibility of upgrading our minimum requirements,” said Walraven.
It was decided that the issue would be discussed in a future work session.
“The big thing is to be consistent,” said Johnson. “We want to be consistent in everything we do.”
The issue at hand appeared to be with the recent hiring of two assistant principals at Sonoraville High School, when only one job posting for the position was made.
In late January, SHS principal Bruce Potts resigned his position at the school, and the system moved Red Bud Middle School principal Jenny Hayes to lead SHS. At the time, the assistant principals at SHS were Amy Stewart, Allen Bowen and Mark Watters. It was announced that Stewart would become principal of Red Bud Middle School; then on March 12, SHS announced via Facebook that Watters was moving to the Gordon County College and Career Academy, leaving Allen Bowen serving as assistant principal, and adding two new assistant principals in Becky Reynolds and Becky Hulsey.
According to the post, Hulsey will move into the assistant principal job during the 2018-2019 school year. She currently serves as the literacy coach and reading teacher at Red Bud Middle School.
Reynolds, according to the post, has already stepped into the assistant principal vacancy left by Stewart at SHS. Reynolds began her teaching career at Gordon Central High School in 1998 and moved to SHS in 2005. She has most recently served as the math and science instructional coach at SHS and RBMS.
According to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission (https://www.gapsc.com/Certification/Lookup.aspxf), which was created by the Georgia General Assembly in 1991 to assume full responsibility for the preparation, certification, and professional conduct of certified personnel employed in the Georgia public schools, Hulsey’s educator certification is a level four, which is the standard credentialing received by most entry-level teachers in Georgia. Reynolds certification level is a six, which requires a specialist degree from an approved college or university; however, Reynolds has an ethics case on her certificate that was effective on June 15, 2001 and closed on June 10, 2002. According to records from the Georgia Professional Standards Commission obtained through an open records request, the ethics case stemmed from Reynolds being arrested and charged, on or about Dec. 27, 2000, with theft (felony shoplifting). According to the records, she negotiated a plea deal and received a “one-year probated sentence and a fine.”
Of 20 other administrators, including principals and assistant principals within the Gordon County School System, 17 were either a level 5, 6 or 7 certification; one was a level 4 certification and two did not have a level listed other than “level effective.” None of those 20 certificates had an ethics case on record.
After the discussion on the District Improvement Plan, Dr. Remillard mentioned that the Board had that morning received the letter of safety recommendation from Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston, which was deputy-delivered to the school board at the Board office on Thursday morning, March 22.
“We got a letter from the Sheriff and the Board was presented it this morning,” said Johnson. “We are definitely looking into this.
“I don’t know how much the Sheriff realizes we have been working on the safety plan,” said Hall. “We have been meeting with the Homeland Security people, we met the Sheriff’s Office. We are trying to find a good solution for our school system that will be affordable.”
“It’s something, going forward, we’ve definitely got more safety meetings and training,” said Johnson.
Out of “concern for local students,” Sheriff Ralston implored the Gordon County BOE to provide School Resource Officers in every county school, with a price tag of just over $3 million. The letter was in response to many concerns brought forth by the citizens of Gordon County to the Sheriff’s Office concerning school safety after, not only the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. in February, but the arrest of a Gordon Central student on Feb. 20 for committing threats of violence.
The next public meeting of the Gordon County Board of Education is scheduled to be held on Monday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gordon County College and Career Academy.