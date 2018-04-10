At the Monday night meeting of the Gordon County Board of Education, members approved participation in USDA Provision 2, which will provide free breakfast for all students from Pre-K through 12th grade, regardless of income, beginning with the 2018-2019 school year.
“It’s a good opportunity for our kids to prepare to learn (each day),” said Board member Bobby Hall.
The Board was also told that an application for a grant to purchase carts has been submitted, in order to provide breakfast on the carts in hallways for older children, who come to school later, to still be able to pick up the free breakfast.
The Board also heard from teacher Christa Bowen, concerning the County Schools Gifted Program in the Elementary Schools. According to the Board of Education website, the Gifted Program information states “the mission of the gifted program in Gordon County Schools is to provide our students relevant and rigorous opportunities to develop and nurture critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and communication skills.”
Bowen is a teacher at Gordon County but told the Board she was speaking as a parent; she has a child who is a student in the Gordon County Schools gifted program.
“My concern is about our Elementary Gifted Program and how little our kids actually get served,” said Bowen.
Bowen gave the Board her background, where she has taught at Elementary, Middle and High School levels, and has also worked in the gifted programs at all three levels. She told the Board her step-son graduated from Sonoraville High School and was a gifted student, and her daughter is currently in the Elementary Gifted Program.
“My concern came a few weeks ago when (my daughter) came home and told me she is not going to be served in her Gifted Program, which we call G6, basically for the rest of the school year.”
Bowen said she asked her daughter and found out that, after Milestones testing next week, the program would resume with a couple of field trips, but that enrichment activities were over for the year.
“When she started the school year this year, she did not get served (in gifted) for the first three weeks of our school year, and she will be missing seven weeks now; in those seven weeks that she’s missing, we were told it was due to Milestones testing, and I know that can’t be helped, but also due to the actual Elementary Gifted teachers that teach these students being pulled so they can test other students to see if they qualify into this program.”
“I did have the opportunity to talk to Ms. (Beth) Herod (the Gifted Coordinator for the school system) who informed me that we are gaining one more elementary school gifted teacher and I believe there was conversation about the gifted testing being pushed back until after Milestones.”
Bowen presented the Board with the State of Georgia Gifted Resource Manual and told the Board, “This states that we are supposed to serve the students a minimum of at least five segments per week [or the yearly equivalent]. The way G6 works is the students go one day per week. So even if they went one day a week, and my child is missing 10 of those, that’s still not going to be five segments per the school year.”
“I don’t feel like we are serving them in the greatest capacity that we could,” said Bowen.
“And as you can see, the State of Georgia describes several different models (for Gifted Programs) that they put out,” continued Bowen. “But in my opinion, G6 doesn’t really follow any of those, just bits and pieces. I know we are a Charter System and there is some flexibility with what we do in Gordon County with different models, but I still don’t feel like we’re doing all that we can do to foster these gifted elementary kids.”
Bowen then read concerns from other parents of gifted students within the system, including students who drop out of the program because they do not feel they are being served by the program.
Another concern Bowen told the Board that parents had is that the students, who travel weekly to Belwood Elementary School for the G6 program, are missing regular classroom instruction, even though new content in a regular classroom environment is not supposed to be introduced during the times the gifted students are in their program.
“I feel like these students are dropping out, and once they drop out, they are not going to want to take honors classes or AP classes in high school,” said Bowen. “If we do not do something to engage these kids, our numbers are going to continue to fall. These students, who are gifted and exceptional students, are not scoring exceeding on our state tests, not like they used to and I feel like this is part of it. We should be fostering their passion and serve them every single week. This should be a priority for our school system. There’s nothing done during the summer (for the program); I took my own child this past summer to the City System because they do a gifted camp over there. We don’t do anything. We offer STEM, but to me, STEM is for every child; we need something for the gifted students.”
Bowen then offered suggestions on what could be done to strengthen the gifted program.
“One of the things I feel like we could do is, even with getting one more elementary gifted teacher, I do not feel like the gifted teachers should be pulled from their classrooms during instructional time to test students. The only thing that is required for a teacher to test a gifted student is a certificate, so why can we not hire retired teachers, or someone else, to come in and test these kids? We can pay our own gifted teachers in our system to grade the tests if that’s what we want to do, but I feel like we should not be pulling them away from their own students.”
“I feel like we earn the money through our FTE (gifted education) account to use it to serve one,” said Bowen. “I took the time to look at open.georgia.gov, and I looked up five different salaries for people that work at the (Gordon County Schools) Central Office. Out of the five I did look at, one of them over the past five years has gotten a little more than an $18,000 raise; another one that I looked at has gotten a little more than a $32,000 raise in the last five years; another one a little over $7000, another Central Office person a little over $15,000, and the last one a little over $26,000. My total, for those particular raises, and again, it was just five random, was $99,907.35. I believe that we have the funding for the personnel to have a gifted teacher in every elementary school so that these teachers are not having to be pulled away from the kids.”
“From the Elementary School level, to the Middle School level to the High School level, honestly, our County and our System has been stagnant over the past five years,” said Bowen. “We really haven’t done anything innovative or anything extra in the last five years.”
“I am genuinely concerned as a parent here, as a teacher in our system and as a community member about the gifted program in our system,” said Bowen. “I would like to see these elementary kids served every week.”
The meeting then moved on to other Superintendent's recommendations for the Board to vote on.
The Board approved the annual subscription for fiscal year 2019 of Horizon Software, which is used for cash register support.
The Board approved the contract renewal with Livingood Lab Services, which is drug testing services for students who are athletes or drive to school and park on the campuses.
The Board approved a recommendation for contracted services, Nicole Errickson, Funded by Title I, Homeless Education.
The Board approved the recommendation for 11 ESS Contracts that needed Board approval for fiscal year 2018-2019. They approved the recommendation for a new system website contract; the use of a school bus from July 9 - 13, 2018 by Rockbridge Church for church camp in Dalton, and approved the purchase of a F-250 Cargo Van from Prater Ford.
Recommendations were made to the Board concerning the hiring of 20 personnel, and Board member Larry Massey requested that, in the future, the Board be provided with a report from Human Resources that shows the potential new hire and their qualifications, along with the qualifications of the position they are applying for. Director of Human Resources Alice Mashburn said that it would be no problem to provide, and the Board all agreed that it would be a good document to have before voting on new hires. The Board approved the hiring of the 20 personnel.
The next meeting of the Gordon County Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 14 at the Gordon County College and Career Academy.