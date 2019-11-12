The Gordon County Board of Education rejected Monday evening the only bid received to build a new press box at Gordon Central High School's Ratner Stadium.
Superintendent Kimberly Fraker told members of the board that only one bid was received and the proposed cost was more than the system intended to spend on the project. She said officials would "go back to the drawing board" and put the project out for bid again.
"It is a need for that school," Fraker said.
In other business, board members also:
- Approved in first reading changes to board policy regarding bus scheduling and routing.
- Approved in second reading changes to board policy regarding the annual operating budget.
- Approved a bid for new fire safety system. Fraker said four bids were received and Owens Security Solutions was chosen because the system already works with the company, which creates ways to lower costs.
- Approved the renewal of contract for waste removal services.
- Approved several contracted services agreements for certified workers.
- And adopted board operating protocols.
The board also announced during their meeting that:
- A Community Technology Open House will be held at Tolbert Elementary on Monday, Nov. 18, beginning at 9 a.m.
- Strategic Planning Discussion groups will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at Sonoraville High School.
- A Strategic Planning Business Community Luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the College and Career Academy.
- Strategic Planning Discussion groups will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Gordon Central High School.
- Thanksgiving break will be Nov. 25-29.