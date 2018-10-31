Lawn care and treatment for county schools was discussed at a Gordon County Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
Mendy Goble, the director of finance for the school system, provided board members with information regarding bids and the board’s budget regarding taking care of lawn, property and landscaping surrounding the schools.
Currently, Trammell Lawn Care is taking care of the properties and charging $235,700; yet this cost hasn’t been raised in recent years, according to Goble. Since the contract with Trammell expires Dec. 31, the board has been sending proposals to vendors to see what bids might come in.
This year, the bid from Trammell is $605,000, almost triple the current cost to make up for inflation and rising wages, Goble said. There were five pages of vendors that got the proposal and yet only one bid was returned, that one being from Trammell. This information was displayed on handouts Goble gave to board members.
During the meeting, Goble proposed ways to cut the lawn care bill, including shortening the mowing season, reducing frequency of mowing, reducing bush hogging areas or decreasing frequency of tree/shrub trimming. The board rejected the bid due to the sharp increase of the cost and in the November meeting is expected to talk about renegotiating with Trammell.
Also at the meeting, a broken intercom system at Sonoraville High School was discussed among the board. The bid to replace the system was in the area of $42,000.
“This is the greatest safety issue we have right now in our schools and it needs to be taken care of,” said Board Member Nan Barnette. “It’s a huge concern.”
Currently, the school secretaries are physically going to classrooms to request students to come to the front offices, which is a major security risk, according to Barnette. The motion to accept the bid was accepted by the board during Tuesday’s meeting.
Pest control methods were brought up in the agenda, with Allgood Pest Solutions currently serving the schools. The school district’s contract with Allgood has been in effect for five years, according to Goble, and needs to be renewed before its expiration on Dec. 31.
“Honestly, I think we were given a steal to begin with,” Goble said. “They’ve been treating all of Ashworth Middle for $45 a month, which is unheard of.”
While Goble said Allgood is planning to raise their bid as well, she, along with other board members, thinks their bid will be acceptable. Board members agreed that the service provided by Allgood has historically been consistent, reliable and effective. Goble also reported that complaints on pests have decreased since partnering with Allgood. No official decision regarding the contract renewal was made, but the conversation will be brought to the November meeting and discussed then in further detail.
A playground with handicap accessible features for Redbud Elementary School was quoted by GameTime to cost $102,000. This price excludes a perimeter curb and mulch treatment, which would be an additional $12,000. Redbud Elementary has fundraised $35,000 over the past two years, according to Gordon County Schools Superintendent Susan Remillard, which would be contributed to this project. If approved, this new playground would be funded by both Redbud Elementary School’s raised funds and 2012 SPLOST money, Remillard said.
Goble said she would request a quote from Trammell Lawn Care to see how much they would charge for mulch treatment, and will present this quote at the November meeting. The board agreed to move forward with getting additional quotes for the playground plans.