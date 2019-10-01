The Gordon County Board of Commissioners approved by a 5-0 vote Tuesday evening the proposal to maintain the current millage rate for property taxes of 9.631 mills for fiscal year 2019-2020.
While not an increased rate, the proposed tax levy is an increase of 0.728 mills over the rollback millage rate of 8.903 and requires an increase in property taxes of 8.18%.
Two people spoke out against the rate during the third public hearing conducted before the vote Monday.
Victoria Choate told commissioners that she felt compelled to attend the meeting to let them know that there were people in opposition after reading in the the Calhoun Times that only two people spoke at the previous two hearings. She said not everyone reads the newspaper or listens to local news radio.
"So they weren't even aware of it," Choate said.
She told commissioners that while she wasn't familiar with the details of the budget, she wondered if they had explored options to cut costs, such as layoffs or the merging of department heads to reduce employee costs.
Donna Sandy of Plainville told commissioners that her family moved to Gordon County specifically because of the attractive tax rates, but she has watched those numbers climb every year she's lived here. She also wondered where that money goes.
"Of course in Plainville we don't see all these benefits," Sandy said.
In total, five individuals spoke during three public hearings conducted by the board of commissioners.
The first two public hearings were conducted Tuesday, Sept. 24, with one in the morning and one in the evening. Two people took to the podium to ask questions but not necessarily support or oppose the proposed millage rate during the second hearing.
The first public hearing, conducted Tuesday morning, saw only county officials a representative from the Calhoun Times present.
With a property tax rate of 9.631 mills, a home that has a fair market value of $150,000, the average value of a home in the county, will result in a tax increase of approximately $43.68. The proposed tax increase for a nonhomestead property with a fair market value of $150,000 is approximately $43.68.
County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said previously that the Board of Commissioners elected to maintain the current millage rate in an effort to balance the county’s budget. He also emphasized that a millage rate of 9.631 mills, though not the rollback, is still the lowest millage rate the county has seen since 2010 and has helped the county see nearly $48 million in actual growth.
“We were at 8.9 mills then, in the middle of the recession,” Ledbetter said. “As a result of taking rollbacks in the past, we’ve actually had less revenue coming in. In 2017, our millage rate was 9.829 mills and we had to use reserves. In 2016-2017, we used reserves. We can’t keep doing that. By keeping the millage rate where it is, the prediction is that we will generate $1.8 million more than last year. That will get us what we need to balance the budget.”