On Jan. 19, 14 youth from Gordon County participated in the Georgia 4-H State Indoor Archery Tournament in Perry, which was the culmination of weeks’ worth of sweat, tears and dedication.
Following a safety and orientation meeting, new students from across the county have worked diligently for the last several months to learn and hone the basic archery fundamentals, as well as how to properly use their equipment. Returning members to the Gordon County 4-H archery team assisted new members with learning the range safety protocols, provided tips and insights from their own experiences, and continued to improve upon their own skill sets. To the uninitiated, archery may seem simple and undemanding, but as these students will attest, it takes just as much effort, both physically and mentally, as any other youth sport to be able to excel.
The 4-H SAFE (Shooting Awareness, Fun, and Education) Program allows for students to shoot and compete with a variety of archery equipment and provides several classes to group youth with similar equipment and of similar ages together for competition. Students in grades 4-6 may compete in one of three classes. Novice Class shooters, restricted to students using bare bow (no sights, no stabilizers, no nothing!) recurve bows and compound bows with universal draw lengths, shoot a 60 cm, 10-ring bullseye target at 9 meters, half of the regular indoor tournament distance. Those students in grades 4-6 with sights and other gadgets on theirs bows compete in the Cloverleaf Division, in either the compound or recurve class; both shoot a 60 cm target from the full 18-meter distance. Students in grades 7-8, in the junior division, and high school students, in the senior division, are similarly separated into compound and recurve classes; these students also shoot from 18 meters, but have the additional challenge of shooting a smaller 40 cm target.
As with all 4-H programs, the key focus of the event is youth development- providing the opportunity for youth, from elementary to high school, to learn commitment and dedication to a particular skill, and to their team; how to interact with other students of different ages and from other communities within the county; as well as leadership and communication skills, to name but a few of the core areas of 4-H. Of course, our vehicle to promote these skills and attributes in our youth was the age-old sport of archery. Thanks to 4-H, the effort, dedication and success these youth experienced will carry over into other aspects of their lives, helping them to hit the mark no matter their target.
Team members attending the match were:
Cloverleaf Novice: Faith French, William Parish, Anna Cheyenne Smith
Cloverleaf Compound: Kenzlee Parker, Asa Smith
Junior Compound: Ryley Brewer, Caitlynne Clardy, Logan Fuller, Hannah Jones, Ryan Kilgore, Lily May
Junior Recurve: Seline Reyes
Senior Recurve: George Freeman
The team was coached at the state indoor match by Brian Brewer and several parent volunteers also participated to help with scoring and tournament administration.
The outdoor season of the archery team will be beginning in February, so for those interested in participating in the archery team this year, contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.