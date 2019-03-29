Gordon County Schools announced the finalists for the system’s Teacher of the Year honor, with teachers Jayme Crowley, Nikki Hampton and Kelly Pendley each moving forward in the selection process.
To determine the top three finalists, educators from other school districts evaluated the applications submitted by the nominees. The application included information about the candidate’s professional preparation, experience, professional learning activities, awards and community involvement, as well as his/her educational philosophy.
The next step for the three finalists will be classroom observations, in which a panel of educators from across Northwest Georgia will visit their classrooms to experience first-hand how these teachers interact with students. The panel will then be tasked will selecting the school system’s Teacher of the Year, based upon the initial application, observation and overall qualifications.
The 2019-2020 Gordon County Schools Teacher of the Year will be named at the Teacher of the Year banquet held in their honor on April 30.
Crowley, a music teacher at Fairmount Elementary School, is a native of Gordon County and a Gordon Central High School alumnus. She holds a Bachelors of Music Education from Reinhardt University, where she attended on a music scholarship and graduated summa cum laude in 2010.
In an excerpt from her Teacher of the Year application, Crowley described the basis of her teaching philosophy, “My classroom environment and way of teaching starts with the foundation of love, caring and respect. It is my mission and desire at the beginning of every new school year to first, before the music education part begins, to let my students know that they will always have an environment where they will feel loved, cared for, and respected daily.”
Hampton, a STEAM teacher at W.L. Swain Elementary School has spent her teaching career in Gordon County Schools. She started teaching at Fairmount Elementary School, where she served as the music teacher and served as the Ashworth Middle School band director and assistant band director at Gordon Central High School. She has also taught ESOL at Red Bud and Fairmount Elementary schools, as well as Sonoraville Elementary School.
Most recently, Hampton joined the W. L. Swain family, where she has developed the school’s STEAM program that has been presented at conference throughout the state.
Hampton holds a Bachelor of Science in Music Education, a Master’s of Education in ESOL, is a certified sign language interpreter, and holds endorsements in early childhood education, ESOL and gifted education. She is also known for her work as the president and founder of the Coulter Hampton Foundation.
Summarized in her Teacher of the Year application, Hampton described her work with the STEAM program she helped create.
“The most important part of my job is instilling a sense of wonder and enthusiasm for learning,” she said. “So many of our younger learners feel they don’t have a use for what they are learning. I take the information learned in class and show them how they can use it! Engagement is key to holding their interest and help them understand why.”
Pendley, a third-grade teacher at Red Bud Elementary School, began her career with the Gordon County school district as a bus driver and special education paraprofessional before earning her teaching degree from Reinhardt University. Once she became a certified teacher, she began working as an ESS teacher, as well as an elementary teacher in both first and third grades.
During that time, Pendley has earned advanced degrees and currently holds a Master’s of Education in Early Childhood and is pursuing a specialist degree in curriculum and instruction.
In a third person perspective, this writing teacher relayed her story of how she greets her students each day in her Teacher of the Year application, “Each day students are greeted with a smile and an enthusiastic teacher who is excited for the possibilities of a brand new day. As students leave her classroom each day, she hugs them and thanks them for adding to their learning.”