Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said this week that Gordon County added to its labor force in May but also posted monthly losses in employed residents and a rise in initial claims, preliminary numbers show.
“In May, we saw much needed growth in our labor force in many local areas,” Butler said. “We also saw more Georgians become employed. Overall, we head into the summer with a good jobs report.”
The unemployment rate increased in May. The rate went up by 0.3 percentage points in May, settling at 3.2 percent. A year ago, the rate was 3.3 percent.
The labor force increased in May by 62. The May total was 27,371. That number is down by 533 from the total of May 2018.
Gordon ended May with 26,503 employed residents. The number decreased by 27 in May and was down by 482 as compared to last May.
The number of unemployment claims increased in May by about 73 percent. When compared to last May, claims were down by about 17 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed 303 active job postings in Gordon for May.