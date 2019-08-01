Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Gordon County added to its labor force and boosted its number of employed residents in June.
Gordon also posted a lower number of new unemployment claims in June than the previous month, preliminary numbers show.
“Georgia’s been in an extended growth cycle,” said Butler. “In June, our state and local communities added jobs and employed more people.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate inched up 0.1 percent points in June to reach 3.7 percent. Georgia’s rate dropped 0.1 percentage points to settle at 3.7 percent.
In Gordon, the unemployment rate increased in June by 0.5 percentage points in June, settling at 3.7 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.2 percent.
The labor force increased in June by 167. The June total was 27,539. That number is down by 587 from the total of June 2018.
Gordon ended June with 26,526 employed residents. The number increased by 22 in June and was down by 465 as compared to last June.
The number of unemployment claims decreased in June by about 24 percent. When compared to last June, claims were up by about 6 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 274 active job postings in Gordon for June.
Butler also said Thursday that the morthwest region added to its workforce and number of employed residents in June.
Preliminary results showed that the 12-county area also had fewer unemployment claims filed in June than May.
In the region, the unemployment rate rose in June by 0.4 percentage points to settle at 3.7 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.3 percent.
The labor force increased in June by 2,062. The total came to 421,157. That number is down by 358 from the total from June 2018.
The northwest region ended June with 405,390 employed residents. The number increased by 241 in June and 1,869 as compared to last June.
The number of unemployment claims went down in June by 15 percent. When compared to last June, claims were up by about 6 percent.
The Northwest Georgia region includes Bartow, Chattooga, Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield.