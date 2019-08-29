Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Gordon County added to its labor force in July.
Gordon also posted an increase in the number of employed residents in July, preliminary numbers show.
“Georgia continues to perform well in terms of jobs, claims and other data I’m seeing,” said Butler. “Georgia’s strong economy was also clear in our local communities in July, a month that saw several again set records.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate was unchanged in July at 3.7 percent. Georgia’s rate dropped 0.1 percentage points to settle at 3.6 percent. A year ago, Georgia’s unemployment rate sat at 3.8 percent.
Rates fell or held steady across nine of Georgia’s 12 planning regions.
In Gordon, the unemployment rate increased in July by 0.4 percentage points, settling at 4.1 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.3 percent.
The labor force increased in July by 228. The July total was 27,944. That number is down by 340 from the total of July 2018.
Gordon ended July with 26,812 employed residents. The number increased by 109 in July and was down by 264 as compared to last July.
The number of unemployment claims increased in July by about 222 percent. When compared to last July, claims were up by about 55 percent.
In the region, the unemployment rate rose in July by 0.1 percentage points to settle at 3.8 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.3 percent.
The labor force increased in July by 1,661. The total came to 422,680. That number is down by 568 from the total from July 2018.
The Northwest region ended July with 406,775 employed residents. The number increased by 1,526 in July and 1,521 as compared to last July.
The number of unemployment claims went up in July by about 100 percent. When compared to last July, claims were up by about 15 percent.
The Northwest Georgia region includes Bartow, Chattooga, Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 185 active job postings in Gordon for July.