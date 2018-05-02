Gordon County 4-H to Host Summer Kick-Off

On Monday, May 7 at 6:00 p.m., Gordon County 4-H will host its annual summer kickoff party at the 4-H office.  All K-12 students and their families are invited.  Food will be provided and youth will have inflatables and fun games to play.  Also, elections for the 2018-2019 County Council officers will be held that night.  Please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685 for more information.