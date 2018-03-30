On Saturday, March 24, eleven Gordon County 4-H’ers traveled to the University of Georgia Livestock Instructional Arena to in Athens to take part in the annual Georgia 4-H State Livestock Judging Contest. Junior 4-H’ers, those in 4th-8th grade, judged six classes of livestock, including performance Angus heifers, Polled Hereford heifers, market hogs, performance gilts, market lambs, and wether dam ewes. In addition to these class placings, juniors also gave two sets of reasons, telling a judge why they placed the class they way that they did, and answered a set of ten questions on another class. Senior 4-H’ers, those students in high school, completed all of these activities, as well placing two additional classes of wether dam does and Sim-Angus heifer calves and giving two additional sets of reasons.
The junior high individual, winning first place, of the contest was Benjamin Williams, a 6th grade student at Calhoun Middle School. Second place individual was Kylie Hurd, a 6th grade student at Red Bud Middle School. Also in the top ten were Roberto Romero, a 7th grader at Red Bud Middle School, and Lowry Duggin, a 4th grader at Calhoun Elementary School. Additional junior team members were Luke Brown of Tolbert Elementary School and Breana Manning and Rebekah McElrath of Red Bud Middle School. Gordon County 4-H’s Junior Team won first place by a whopping 110 points, continuing a now decade-long streak of state championships at the junior level.
The senior team, consisting of Chelsea Clayton, Amara White, and Carol Ann Worsham, all 12th graders at Gordon Central High, and Shelby Stephenson, an 11th grader at Pickens County High, also won first place at the state contest, with three of the four team members placing in the top ten: Carol Ann Worsham in 7th place, Amara White in 9th, and Shelby Stephenson in 10th. By winning first place at the senior level, this senior team has earned Master 4-H status, the highest honor in Georgia 4-H, and will be recognized at the annual Georgia 4-H State Congress Achievement Banquet held in July. In addition, this Gordon County 4-H team will have the chance to represent Georgia 4-H at the National 4-H Livestock Judging Contest held in November at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky. The team is coached by Gordon County 4-H Program Assistant Tim Street.