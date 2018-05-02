Gordon County 4-H Hosts Two-Weekend Traveling Rabies Clinic

Gordon County 4-H, in conjunction with Drs. Jay and Betsy Hendley of Animal Hospital of Gordon County, will be hosting a two-weekend traveling rabies clinic across Gordon County. On the first two weekends in May, the veterinarians, 4-H staff, and 4-H members will travel all to twelve different locations to offer a convenient and affordable way for Gordon County residents to vaccinate their cats and dogs. Rabies shots will be provided on their own for $10 each or in conjunction with a package of annual vaccinations available to your animals. The package for dogs is $40 and includes vaccinations for distemper parvo, kennel cough, leptospirosis, and rabies. The package for cats is $35 and includes vaccinations for feline distemper, feline leukemia, and rabies. Also available will be a $45 voucher for an office exam and heartworm test. On Saturday, May 5, the team will cover the east side of Gordon County, and on Saturday, May 12, the team will travel over the west side of the county. Times and locations are listed below:
Saturday, May 6
8:00-9:00 - Calhoun High
9:15-10:15 – Belwood Elementary
10:30-11:30 – Sonoraville School
1:00-2:00 – Fairmount School
2:15-2:45 – Oakman Fire Station
3:00-4:00 – Red Bud School
Saturday, May 13
8:00-9:30 – W.L. Swain Elementary
9:45-10:45 – Oostanaula Fire Station
11:00-12:00 – Sugar Fire Station
1:15-2:00 – Old Resaca Fire Station
2:15-3:00 – Nickelsville Fire Station
3:15-4:00 – Gordon Central High
For questions about the vaccinations available, please contact Animal Hospital of Gordon County at 706-625-3300; you can call the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685 with other questions.