Gordon County 4-H’ers to Host a Lamb and Goat Showmanship Clinic

Do you or your child have an interest in showing livestock, but don’t know where to start? Gordon County 4-H’ers Gabrielle and Jazmine Ralston are hosting a three-day lamb and goat showmanship clinic and contest at the Northwest Georgia Livestock Pavilion in Calhoun. Lambs and goats can be shown by youth in grades 1-12, and the clinic is open to any rising 1st-12th grader. The clinic will be held Monday-Wednesday, July 9-11. Each day, the focus of the mornings will be lambs and goats will be featured in the afternoons. Lunch will be provided each day. Topics covered will include nutrition, wool care for lambs, proper fitting, showmanship demonstrations, and hands-on exercises in showmanship and clipping. On Wednesday, July 11, the participants will compete in a showmanship contest to practice the skills they have learned in the show ring.
The cost for each youth participating is $10. All entries must be postmarked or hand delivered by this Friday, June 29. For more information or to register for the clinic and contest, please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.