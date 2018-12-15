Braving the cold and wet weather this past weekend, eight Gordon County 4-H’ers attended Georgia 4-H’s Fall Forum at Rock Eagle 4-H Center.
Delegates from Gordon County included Olivia Forrest, Holli Kile, Noah Marchman, Brent McDaniel, Celeste Parker, Gabrielle Ralston, Jazmine Ralston and Bryson Smith. Fall Forum is an educational and recreational opportunity planned and conducted by the Georgia 4-H State Board of Directors, an elected group of nine high school officers from counties across the state.
This year’s conference, themed “4-H: Where the Light Is,” included workshop sessions taught and prepared by high school 4-H’ers, exhibits from Fall Forum attendees and youth-led community service projects. The conference also included networking and recreational activities, a performance by Georgia 4-H’s statewide performing arts group Clovers & Company, and a dance, as well as a keynote address by Kyle Willkom, an entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker. Additional recreational programming also gave 4-H’ers opportunities to interact with youth from all over Georgia.
Several of the Gordon County delegates played a large role in the weekend’s events. Olivia Forrest led a workshop for the event teaching introductory Chinese. Forrest taught two sessions to over 40 students, introducing participants to the Chinese language and teaching them how to introduce themselves to one another, how to ask for another person’s age, where they are from and their favorite animal as well as the responses to each of those questions.
Doing the “icebreaker” activity at the end of the session, Forrest led a game where participants had to ask another person one of the questions in Chinese. The person being asked had to respond in Chinese and then ask another person a different question, also in Chinese.
Noah Marchman is on the production crew for the Georgia 4-H performing arts group Clovers and Company, and was responsible for production and technological aspects of the performance the group gave for the delegates on Saturday.
In addition to attending the Fall Forum conference, Gordon County 4-H also had a member competing in the state Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging competition. Brandon Bagley was the first place individual at the area contest held in Cartersville in November and traveled to Rock Eagle 4-H Center to compete on Dec. 8 as part of the Fall Forum weekend.
In the contest, Bagley had to evaluate four classes of consumer items, including sunglasses, neckties, gift cards, and fast food meals. In addition to his placing of the items within the classes, he also had to give a set of reasons for his placings to a judge. The final portion of competition is presenting a 90-second commercial about cotton, in which Bagley played his guitar and sang an original song about cotton that he wrote himself.
For more information about 4-H camps and conferences, contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H office at 706-629-8685.
4-H Calendar
Friday and Saturday – AgGeorgia Farm Credit Weekend Spectacular Livestock Shows
Wednesday – Nursing Home Visit
Dec. 20 – Salvation Army Bell Ringing at Wal-Mart
Jan. 4 – Portfolio Submission Deadline
School Club Meeting Schedule
Due to upcoming winter holidays, no school club meetings will be held until Jan. 8.