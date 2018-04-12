This past weekend, April 7-8, five Gordon County 4-H’ers attended 4-H Senior Conference, a statewide leadership conference that also includes a formal dinner and dance, and is commonly known as “4-H Prom.” Over 500 high school youth were present at the event, and the Gordon County delegation included Annelies Carr, Olivia Forrest, Lauren Haithcock, Noah Marchman, and Halle Moore. Upon arrival at the conference, the delegation attended an opening assembly, and then had the chance to take part in a college fair, as well as a community service and educational project share fair, where high school 4-H’ers created and presented exhibits on their project work. Following the college fair and project share fair, participants heard from the keynote speaker, Dr. Ashley Hosey, a former Polk County 4-H’er who is now an elementary school principal in Cobb County. Dr. Hosey spoke to the students about “Super Hero Leadership.” After the speaker, the students prepared for and attended the formal dinner and dance portion of the weekend, followed by the after-party that included inflatables, a mechanical bull, and pizza. On Sunday morning, the youth attended a closing assembly recognizing former and current district and state officers and learned about state and national opportunities for leadership experiences in 4-H. At the conclusion of the closing assembly, the conference was adjourned.
Gordon County 4-H’ers attend “4-H Prom”
- Allie Griner 4-H Gordon County Extension Agent
