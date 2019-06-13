Annelies Carr, a graduating senior who has been a member of Gordon County 4-H since elementary school, was named a recipient of a $1,000 Georgia 4-H Foundation Scholarship. This honor recognizes her and her accomplishments through 4-H.
As a state winner of this scholarship, Carr has earned the title of Master 4-H’er and will be honored at the opening assembly of Georgia 4-H State Congress in late July.
Georgia 4-H hosting discount days at Six Flags and White Water
Six Flags White Water is sponsoring 4-H Days in the month of June and July. 4-H’ers and guests can visit the White Water Park any operating day in June and July for just $31 per person, a savings of over $19 per person. Children 2 years old and younger are admitted for free. Proceeds from every ticket sold go directly to a local county extension office.
To order tickets online, use the promo code “GA4H” and enter it on the Six Flags White Water website. To access the discounted tickets, go to www.sixflags.com/whitewater. On the upper right hand side, in the box that says “Enter Promo Code,” enter GA4-H. Click on GO. After a brief pause, a box will pop up. You will then be able to choose the “Georgia 4-H Days at Six Flags White Water” ticket and complete the order process.
For more information, contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.
4-H calendar:
June 17-21 – 4-H Cloverleaf camp (9th-12th graders)
June 21-23 – State 4-H Council