Gordon County 4-H BB Team represents Georgia at National Competition

While many were enjoying a holiday vacation during the 4th of July, seven members of the Gordon County 4-H BB Team were competing at the 2018 Daisy National BB Gun Championship Match in Rogers, Arkansas. The team of experienced members, calling themselves the “Pioneers,” earned an invitation to the national match based on their performance at the Forsyth County Kiwanis Match earlier this year. These team members that qualified to represent Gordon County and Georgia 4-H were Cady Angel, Connor Hogan, Zack Mulkey, Titus Smith, Ryland Stamey, Ashton Stanley, and Eli Todd.
The team left on Friday, June 29 to make the 12-hour journey to Arkansas. On June 30, the team registered for the competition and took the NRA BB Gun Safety Test, all making above passing scores indicating their knowledge and comprehension of safety and competition rules. After three and a half hours of practice on the firing line, the opening ceremonies of the event took place on July 1. Monday, July 2 brought the first day of scoring rounds, with all team members shooting the first two positions of prone and standing. That evening, youth from every registered team participated in a barter bar, where everyone brings items from their home state and county and trades with others to get a nationwide collection of items. Shaw Industries donated bags of items for Gordon County 4-H’ers to use at the barter bar, and several other organizations also provided items for the youth to trade. On Tuesday, July 3, the competition concluded with the final two positions, sitting and kneeling, and the awards ceremony took place that evening. Youth also had the chance to visit the Wal-Mart Museum and the Daisy Museum. The last activity of the event was a night at the Rogers Aquatic Center, where all teams, coaches, and families got to play in the water park. The Gordon County 4-H team returned home on July 4. Coaches for the team are Dawn and Stacey Garlin, Jackie Mulkey, and Glenn Stanley. For more information about 4-H shooting sports, please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H office at 706-629-8685.