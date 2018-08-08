With the Georgia 4-H year ending July 31, 2018, Gordon County 4-H held their Annual Awards Ceremony on July 30 to recognize and honor youth for their accomplishments in the program for the 2017-2018 program year.
One hundred ninety-eight youth and volunteers earned a certificate, trophy, plaque and/or special gift for their participation in one or more of the following:
• Agricultural Evaluation, Comparison and/or Judging Opportunities
o Dairy Cattle Judging
o Livestock Judging
o Horse Judging
o Poultry Judging
o Wildlife Judging
• Livestock Exhibitions
o Beef Cattle
o Market Goat and Breeding Doe
o Market Lamb and Breeding Ewe
o Swine
o Horse
• SAFE Shooting Sports Teams
o Archery
o 5 Meter BB Rifle
o Shotgun
• Citizenship and Leadership
o Certified Teen Leaders
o Club officers
o Community service projects
o My Preparedness Initiative
o District Board
o Dean’s Award
o Leadership in Action
o STEM Ambassador
• Communications
o Project Achievement
o Visual Arts Contests
o Writing Contests
o Performing Arts Camps and Activities
• Family and Consumer Sciences
o Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging
o LifeSmarts
o Recipe Contests
Those who earned Georgia 4-H Master Status during the year were Chelsea Clayton, Shelby Stephenson, Amara White, and Carol Ann Worsham, the 2018 State 4-H Livestock Judging Team and Gracy Sexton, the 2018 State 4-H Project Winner in Pork Production.
Graduating high school seniors were recognized and included Robbie Chance, Chelsea Clayton, Rainey Fitch, Zachary Pack, Amara White, and Carol Ann Worsham.
In addition, donors and volunteers were recognized for their support of the 4-H program. The 4-H Donor of the Year was Gravitt Farm Supply and the 4-H Volunteer of the Year was Janice Forrest.
Youth who earned over 100 Bulldog Bucks for their over the top participation in Gordon County 4-H programs were inducted into the 100+ Club. Those inductees were Kennedy Chambers, Chelsea Clayton, Sawyer Derrick, Olivia Forrest, Hannah Jones, Dalton Lowery, Savannah Lowery, Breana Manning, Noah Marchman, Hannah McElrath, Rebekah McElrath, Gabrielle Ralston, Jazmine Ralston, Gracy Sexton, Bryson Smith, and Hailey Stafford.
Outstanding 4-H’ers of the Year based on their participation were:
• Cloverleaf (4th-6th Grade): Hailey Stafford
• Junior (7th-8th Grade): Breana Manning
• Senior (9th-12th Grade): Olivia Forrest
The 2017-2018 ceremony also marked the end of a 4-H year and the beginning of the new 2018-2019 program year. Youth will once again have the opportunity to attend residential camp at one of the five 4-H Centers next summer, attend club and County Council meetings; compete in a variety of individual and team competitions; participate in SAFE projects and numerous contests; take advantage of leadership and public speaking opportunities and events; and attend district/state events and so much more.
For additional information or to join Gordon County 4-H, please contact the Gordon County Extension office at 706-629-8685.