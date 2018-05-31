On Saturday, May 12, nine Gordon County 4-H’ers competed in the State Target Challenge Weekend – State Modified Trap Shotgun Competition. To qualify for the competition, youth had to shoot at an area competition and shoot a minimum score on a set of 25 targets – 16 for junior team members in middle school, 20 for senior team members in high school. At the state competition, each shooter gets 2 practice targets and then 25 scoring targets. Youth from Gordon County competing in the state competition were:
-Junior Team – Austin Forthe, Will Freeman, Jaden Lowery, Breana Manning, Roger Miller
-Senior Team – Joshua Collis, George Freeman, Will Gallman, Zachary Pack
The team was coached by Ed Chance, Jeremy Collis, Jonathan Pressley, Doug Ralston, and Darren Sexton.
Two weeks later, on May 26, two junior shotgun team members, Austin Forthe and Jaden Lowery, along with Coach Jonathan Pressley, traveled to Savannah to compete at Forest City Gun Club in the State Trap, Skeet, and Sporting Clay events. This competition marks only the second time that Gordon County 4-H has participated in these state events. Forthe and Lowery, both middle school students, shot 250 rounds in the two-day competition, with a 100-target sporting clays course and 75 targets of trap on Saturday, followed by 75 targets of skeet on Sunday. The variety in target presentation requires greater focus on the fundamentals and an ability to adapt to changing situations, providing additional opportunities for positive youth development and proficiency in marksmanship. This state competition is likely to be added as a regular season event for the Gordon County 4-H Shotgun Team in the coming years.