Gordon County 4-H - What is it?

When most people think of 4-H, they think of farming and livestock. While that certainly is a part of 4-H and the historical foundations of the organization, 4-H offers youth many opportunities for leadership, service, and skill building in other areas, including performing arts, communications, shooting sports, cooking and meal preparation, visual arts, fashion design, science and engineering, entrepreneurship, workforce preparation, and many more. An interest in agriculture or owning livestock is not required to be in 4-H.
So what is 4-H? Gordon County 4-H is a positive youth development organization that offers educational programs to K-12 school-age children. The mission of 4-H is to assist youth in acquiring knowledge, developing life skills, and forming attitudes that will enable them to become self-directing, productive, and contributing members of society. Staff members include Allie Griner, Gordon County 4-H Agent, and Becky Pass and Tim Street, 4-H Program Assistants.
Currently, there are over 1,600 youth enrolled in Gordon County 4-H and 60+ screened and trained adult volunteers actively support the program. There is no cost to be a member, though some optional activities and trips may have a small fee. 4-H members meet monthly, either during school or at one of our after school club meetings. Outside of that, youth choose the activities they want to join, and each one has a specific schedule. The time commitment is entirely up to the family, but like most things, youth get out of 4-H what they put into it.
The 4 H’s stand for Head, Heart, Hands, and Health, and the 4-H pledge below shows how each of these H’s are relevant.
4-H Pledge
I pledge my Head to clearer thinking,
my Heart to greater loyalty,
my Hands to larger service, and
my Health to better living,
for my club, my community, my country and my world.
Gordon County 4-H’ers get to learn, compete, serve, lead, travel, and excel in a variety of ways. Programs offered through Gordon County 4-H include:
CLUBS
• 4-H Night/County Council – countywide 4-H club meeting for all K-12th grade Gordon County 4-H’ers; first meeting will be October 23 at 6 p.m.
• Cloverbuds – kindergarten-3rd grade; first meeting will be October 23 at 5 p.m.
• In-School Club Meetings – 4th-12th grade; scheduled through the school
• Homeschool Club – K-12th grade; first meeting will be October 23 at 3:30 p.m.
AGRICULTURE & NATURAL RESOURCES
• Horse Club
• Judging – making a decision and telling why that decision was made
o Dairy Judging
o Horse Judging
o Livestock Judging
o Poultry Judging
o Wildlife Judging
• Livestock Show Teams and Record Books – raising and showing livestock
o Beef Cattle – 4th-12th grade
o Goats – 1st-12th grade
o Sheep – 1st-12th grade
o Swine – 4th-12th grade
• S.A.F.E. (Shooting Awareness, Fun, and Education) Program
o Archery—4th-12th grades; compound and recurve
o 5 Meter BB Rifle – 4th-8th grades
o Shotgun – 7th-12th grades; modified trap, trap, skeet, sporting clays
• Environmental Education at 4-H Centers
COMMUNICATION & THE ARTS
• Project Achievement – a self-directed individual show-and-tell presentation on a student’s topic of choice that gives students the opportunity to explore an area of interest and share their knowledge through a competitive process; projects offered in 50+ topic areas
• Fairs/Festivals – locally, there is the Northwest Georgia Regional Fair and statewide, the Georgia National Fair
• Arts Contests – Photography, Holiday Card Design, etc.
• Clovers & Company – traveling music performance group of Georgia 4-H
FAMILY & CONSUMER SCIENCES
• Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging – learn about consumer goods and services and rank them on how well they satisfy a particular consumer’s need in a given scenario; understand the importance of cotton
• LifeSmarts — consumer quiz bowl competitions
• Foods and Nutrition Contests – MilkMake, Peanutrition, Egg Preparation, Chicken BBQ, Turkey BBQ, Food Challenge, Food Product Development, Pantry Pride, etc.
CITIZENSHIP AND LEADERSHIP
• Summer Camp – 5 camping facilities across the state, from the beaches and the city to the mountains and the heart of Georgia country
• Conferences/Rallies – Junior/Senior Conference, Fall Forum, Junior Rally, State Council, etc.
• 4-H Day at the Capitol – tour the State Capitol while the General Assembly is in session, meet/page for legislators
• Club Officer Elections/Training – County, District, State
• Certified Teen Leader Program
• 4-H Ambassadors – issue-based teen educators
• My Preparedness Initiative (MyPI) – emergency preparedness training for teens
• National Opportunities - Southern Regional Teen Leadership Conference, National Conference, Citizenship Washington Focus, Washington Intern Program, National Youth Summit Series, etc.
• Community Service Activities - Rivers Alive cleanup, drives for clothing, school supplies, and pop tabs, ringing the bell for Salvation Army, visiting nursing homes, etc.
• Military Programs – for youth in military families
AWARDS AND RECOGNITION
• Bulldog Bucks - summer rewards trip and Outstanding Gordon County 4-H’er based on participation in incentive program
• Leadership in Action – for 7th-12th grade 4-H’ers to be recognized as leaders in their community, choose an issue and execute an action plan
• Dean’s Award – a cumulative portfolio of 4-H career in one of five project areas
• Key Award – overall participation in 4-H from 7th grade forward
• Scholarships for graduating seniors
OPPORTUNITIES FOR ADULTS
• Coach a competition team and share your skills
• Chaperone youth as they travel to 4-H events
• Volunteer at a local service or competition event
• Serve as a member of the Gordon County 4-H Program Development Team
• Donate either financially or in-kind through goods or services. 4-H is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt nonprofit organization
GET INVOLVED
At the same time students begin a new school year, Gordon County 4-H begins a new program year and will hold an Open House on Tuesday, September 18 at 6:00 PM at the Gordon County Extension office at 1282 Highway 53 Spur SW in Calhoun. Youth will meet new friends, play games, and enjoy activities, while parents will learn about opportunities for their children and themselves in 4-H. All school-age children and parents are welcome to attend at no cost. Supper will be provided.
To find out more about Gordon County 4-H or to join 4-H, please call our office at 706-629-8685, visit our website and event calendar at www.ugaextension.org/gordon, sign up for our weekly newsletter at site.extension.uga.edu/gordongrown or find us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.