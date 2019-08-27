In cooperation with Gordon County community leaders, the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District is conducting a community health assessment focusing on Gordon County and its residents. The assessment will be used to help make Gordon County a better, safer and healthier community.
A key component of the assessment is an online survey that takes only a few minutes to complete and will help identify community health issues of concern. No names or addresses will be collected or used in the survey, and all answers will be kept private.
To access the online survey, visit the Gordon County Health Department Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GordonDPH/