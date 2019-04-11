National Volunteer Week ends today, but businesses across America have taken that opportunity to recognize and thank the volunteers who lend their time, talents and voices to make a difference in their communities.
The event was established in 1974 and has become more and more popular over the years, as public opinions about civic service have trended upwards. The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the event by saluting five current volunteers and honoring those who have served in the past.
“The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is fortunate to have these volunteers in place and grateful to them for all the help they provide,” said Kathy Johnson, the president and CEO of the Chamber and Development Authority. “The Chamber staff stays very busy with a multitude of projects and events, so the assistance offered by the volunteers is invaluable.”
Judy Bailey, Ruby Crump, Jim Lay, Linda Sainato and Betty Ann Surdykowski are the five volunteers currently supporting the staff at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. Each of these retired professionals fills a weekly slot, taking responsibility for answering phones and greeting visitors so that the Chamber staff is free to conduct business. They also assist with administrative projects, data management and event organization.
Bailey is one of three retired educators who serve as Chamber volunteers. She retired in 2013 after 41 years with Gordon County Schools and immediately committed to helping the Chamber one day a week. Bailey also serves as chairman of the board for the George Chambers Resource Center, where she has served for more than two decades. She also serves on the board of directors for the Northwest Georgia Regional Fair Association.
Ruby Crump taught with Calhoun City Schools for many years before retiring in 1996 and beginning her second career with the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce as its Drugs Don’t Work director. Crump held that job for 10 years before retiring in 2006 but has continued her support of the Chamber as a volunteer.
Despite his responsibilities as president of the Gordon County Historical Society and a variety of other community commitments, Jim Lay has managed to fit Chamber volunteer activities into his busy schedule for six years. A retired educator, Lay also volunteers at AdventHealth Gordon. During the holiday season, he hosts a formal Christmas breakfast for the staff at his home, the historic Stoneleigh House in the heart of Calhoun.
Linda Sainato has spent her professional life in service positions with nonprofit agencies. She spent a total of 10 years with David Day Care, seven of those as its founding director, and 10 years as executive director of the Voluntary Action Center. She has been a volunteer with the Chamber for three years.
Betty Ann Surdykowski began her time with the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce in 1988 when then President Phil Overton hired her as an administrative support person. Five years later, the Chamber introduced its Convention & Visitors Bureau designation and hired her as its first executive director. She held that position until 2006, when she retired from the career position and began serving as a volunteer.
“We try all year to make sure that our volunteers know how grateful we are to them, and we honor them with a gratitude luncheon every year, but we certainly wanted to join the many other businesses publicly thanking their volunteers,” said Johnson. “It’s the least we can do for those who do so much to help the Chamber and its members.”
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect its members to the community to promote economic growth.