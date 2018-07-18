Gordon Chamber of Commerce to hold annual State of Industry event on Friday, July 27

The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will offer a reinvention of its annual State of Industry Event on Friday, July 27, through three sessions offered between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Gordon County College & Career Academy, Calhoun City School’s STEM Lab and the Calhoun Performing Arts Center.
Gordon Hospital is the signature sponsor of the event, which culminates with a live and interactive presentation that is free and open to the public at 12:30 p.m. in the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. During this final session, Georgia Chamber President Chris Clark will offer a keynote address entitled “Georgia 2030 Forecast,” which provides critical information about the current business climate with a focus on economic growth, business trends and population changes, as well as future predictions for Calhoun-Gordon County.
“We are pleased to present this event and excited about having Chris Clark deliver the keynote. Mr. Clark is certainly one of the most powerful voices for business in Georgia,” said Kathy Johnson, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority of Gordon County. “Under his leadership, the Georgia Chamber was voted best in the nation last year, so we know the presentation will be impressive and meaningful.”
The event will launch with an 11 a.m. “Meet the Apprentice” video presentation and tour hosted by the Gordon County College & Career Academy at their Harris Beamer Road location. Mohawk Industries is a sponsor of the State of Industry Event but also is leading this session, as they introduce their apprentice Dylan Hill, who will then offer remarks about the program and accept questions. The program allows students to attend classes at a state technical school while simultaneously gaining hands-on compensated experience at a plant.
As the first session wraps up at 11:30 a.m., the second session will begin at the Calhoun City Schools’ STEM Lab. This session provides a limited number of ticket-holding Chamber members and their guests with a buffet luncheon provided by Wall Street Catering. During that lunch, a video presentation will be offered highlighting the school system’s history and accomplishments.
The third and final event will be presented at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center at 12:30 p.m., which is free and open to the public. Chris Clark will deliver a presentation followed by a question and answer session, during which guests will be able to use their smart devices to participate in an interactive polling session.
The State of Industry Event is made possible by a host of sponsors, with Gordon Hospital designated as signature sponsor. At the Founder’s level, sponsors include First Bank of Calhoun, Fox Systems, Mohawk Industries, NovaTech, and the Starr Mathews Agency. At the President’s Circle level, sponsors include the City of Calhoun, Development Authority of Gordon County and the Gordon County Board of Commissioners. Business sponsors at the President’s Circle level are Berry Global, Georgia Highlands College, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Georgia Power, Greater Community Bank, Hamilton Health Care Center, M&S Logistics, North Georgia EMC, Shaw Industries and Synovus.
Family Savings Credit Union, Racemark International, Royal Thai and Stahl USA are participating as Engineer’s Circle sponsors and Express Signs & Graphics is participating at the Innovator’s Circle level.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.