The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce announced an agreement with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce which will grant member companies employing 10 or fewer full-time employees a membership in the Georgia Chamber of Commerce through the Georgia Federation.
This membership provides a $500 value to Gordon County Chamber of Commerce members, who also will receive a complimentary benefit package that provides free and discounted services. Membership and associated benefits are free to any qualifying local Chamber member in good standing.
“I am very proud that the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce has positioned all qualifying members to enjoy the benefits of a free Georgia Federation membership,” said Kathy Johnson, the president and CEO of both the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and the Development Authority of Gordon County. “We believe that our members receive significant value from their local membership, and this program will expand those benefits on the state level.”
Beyond the state membership, qualifying Chamber members also will benefit from having a team of government affairs professionals aggressively and proactively representing their businesses throughout the year at the state Capitol and in Washington, D.C. They will receive opportunities to participate in statewide initiatives and coalitions and to provide feedback that has a direct impact on public policy development. Through the Grassroots Business Action Network (GBAN), members will receive timely information on regional and state issues as well as “Call to Action” invitations during the legislative session.
An additional layer of value is provided through affinity programs and discounts with companies like UPS and Staples and discounted access to educational opportunities and resources. Georgia Chamber Federation members will save 15 percent on any library or poster purchases from the Human Resources Compliance Library through HRSimple.com as well as discounted pricing for Georgia Chamber signature events, such as Eggs & Issues, Congressional Luncheons and the D.C. Fly-In.
The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will communicate Federation information to all its qualifying members, who may opt out of the program at their discretion. The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.
If you would like more information about this topic, contact Kathy Johnson at 706-625-3200 or email at kjohnson@gordoncountychamber.com.