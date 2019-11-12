The Gordon Central High School theater department won the 2A state title at the Georgia High School Association One Act Play competition this weekend with their performance of "Bright Star."
The win represents Gordon Central’s sixth state title in performing arts events over the last four years.
“We see this show as a sign. We call these kids our ‘bright stars’ and they truly are remarkable," said Kim Watters, director of choral and theater activities at the school.
Watters said the Gordon Central production of “Bright Star” was a beautiful tale of love, loss and redemption. Set in the 1920s and 1940s in North Carolina, the show highlighted blue grass music as well as a home spun storyline.
“Our production chose to focus on just the 1940s. By doing this, we kept many of the secrets of the show until the very end, for dramatic effect. Our theatre director, Richard Bristow, suggested the plan and it worked well," she said.
In addition to winning the state title, Saturday evening’s performance at the state meet proved to be one of the best for the group, with Aavyn Lee being named State AA Best Actor and Aspen Kaige Hegarty and Kaylan Gaines being picked as State All-Star Cast members.
After winning the Region 7AA championship at Model High School on Oct. 24, the GCHS Performing Arts students set their sights on the state prize.
“We knew this was a special group of students, led by a very special group of seniors. Three of them were part of the 'Godspell' state championship in 2016. They did not disappoint," said Watters. “This group of students has a work ethic like few others. They come in early and stay late. They ask for feedback and they work tirelessly to perfect their craft.”
Also involved with the show were English teacher Susan Skaggs, who handles the costumes, make-up and hair.
“Susan Skaggs is a genius ... period. She stretches our really non-existent budget and makes every student look fabulous,” Watters bragged, adding that junior Lexy Payne works with Skaggs to bring the look to the stage.
She also noted that Bristow also leads "an amazing tech team" with senior Matthew Tomasello operating lights, and junior Parker Wolfe stage managing the show.
“These young men help create the depth of quality we have in our program. They are performing at the collegiate level, thanks to Bristow’s training," Watters said.
Rounding out our directing team were Mike Earnest and Debbie Mixon. Earnest has been with the program off and on since it started in 1985.
“Mike is our resident legend. He knows and remembers many things about GC theatre. The movement we are in now has been a long time in the making,” Watters said.
Mixon is the choreographer and Watters she works diligently to give the students challenging but manageable work, adding that alongside dance captains Sierra Scott and Aavyn Lee, the program has moved forward greatly under Mixon’s leadership.