Gordon Central High School thespians won their fourth consecutive Region One-Act play competition with a performance of "Bright Star" on Thursday evening at Model High School. The performers, led by a team of seniors who have never lost at regionals, will now travel to Thomaston on Nov. 9 to compete in the state AA tournament at Upson Lee High School.
"Gordon Central is very excited to again represent Region 7-AA at the state tournament," said Dr. Kim Watters, director of choral and theater activities at the high school. "Our region has a good deal of talent and we are so proud of our Warriors."
Watters said that, at least in Calhoun-Gordon County, the role of seniors in helping shape a successful program is vital. Neither can the instruction of a talented educator.
“Senior leadership is key to layering a great program. We count on our seniors to help us train the younger students by setting examples of excellence at every rehearsal," Watters said. “Our theater teacher, Richard Bristow, preaches the art of storytelling as the true desire of every actor. Our goal is to tell our story and let the rest take care of itself."
In addition to coming out on top in the group competition, Gordon Central's Aspen Kaige Hegarty, who played the lead character Alice Murphy in the show, was named Best Actress in Region 7-AA. Also recognized on Thursday evening was Aavyn Lee, who played Billy Cane, and Kaylan Gaines, who portrayed Margo.
The 37-member cast and crew are led by a team of directors that includes Richard Bristow, Mike Earnest, Debbie Mixon, Susan Skaggs and Dr. Kim Watters.
An encore performance of "Bright Star" will be offered the week before state. Look for tickets on social media.